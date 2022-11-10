New GTA 6 leak suggests Online Mode and Red Dead Redemption 2 features

Dedicated GTA fans recently managed to find features related to GTA 6's Online Mode and Red Dead Redemption 2 from all of the footage that was leaked back in September. Fans were able to obtain this information by combining every leaked video they could find and then carefully analyzing all the text that appeared on screen.

As a result, many new game mechanics were spotted, with some of them resembling features previously introduced in Red Dead Redemption 2. This article will explore all of the new features and mechanics likely to be present in GTA 6.

New features have been discovered from GTA 6's leaked footage

A Twitter user (@Staatskassen) posted a tweet that highlighted all of the text that appeared on the developer's screen from the leaked videos. Based on this image, fans can clearly see that there will be over 11 player actions featured in GTA 6.

Interestingly, some of these features have never been seen in the GTA series before, such as the ability to go prone. A few others on this list like the Melee Grapple were present in Red Dead Redemption 2. So, there's a good chance that many other features from Red Dead Redemption 2 may be present in the upcoming game.

Furthermore, if players look closely at the image, they will see the words "Cinematic camera" mentioned at the bottom of this list. This could be a reference to the cinematic mode feature that was also present in Red Dead Redemption 2.

In general, the community loved this option in the game, so it makes sense for Rockstar Games to add it into their upcoming title as well.

A few other features mentioned in the tweet such as "Buddy Ping," "Buddy Comms," and "Downed Self Revive" may be referring to Grand Theft Auto 6's Online Mode, as these are generally features found in online multiplayer games.

The "Buddy Comms" feature may even be referring to the possibility of there being two protagonists present in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game, so players can this feature to interact with the other protagonist during a mission or a side quest.

Other features such as "Crouch," "Surrender," and "Look Behind" are already present in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. So, it is safe to say that many popular features from previous Grand Theft Auto games will be reappearing in the upcoming title.

Based on this discovery, it is clear that Rockstar Games are using all of the previous feedback they have received from fans about their games and what features they liked, and using this information to develop how players are going to interact with the world in Grand Theft Auto 6.

These features also support the long-running theory of Grand Theft Auto 6's plan to introduce a new Online Mode. Once again, none of this information has been officially confirmed yet, and the final product is subject to change, which is why readers must take all of this with a grain of salt.

