Player count to remain the same in GTA Online Expanded and Enhanced

According to reports, Rockstar has confirmed that the player count in GTA Online sessions will remain the same in the next-gen console version. That is, just like the last-gen and PC versions, there will be 30 players and 2 spectator slots in every session.

The confusion related to player size arose when the Xbox Store listings for the game was revealed.

GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to have the same amount of players as before

Cade Onder @Cade_Onder Rockstar has confirmed to me that GTA Online on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 will have 30 players + 2 slots for spectators, just like the last-gen and PC versions.



The Xbox Store previously listed it as 32 players, leading to some confusion, but there is *no* change in player count.

When the Expanded and Enhanced Edition was first listed on the Xbox Store, the description stated that 32 players would be able to engage in a single online session. As a result, many gamers ended up assuming that the player limit had been raised in the new edition. However, neither was the information wrong, nor was the player limit raised.

32 players means that there will be 30 active players and two spectators in a session. This is no different from the current GTA Online Enhanced Edition for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. According to video game journalist Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder), Rockstar has confirmed to him that there will indeed be no change.

Fans react to the news

Big Jim Colosimo @chi_colossimo @Cade_Onder lmfao. They didn't even change that. I really struggle to see how this shit took them 2 years. Hardly justifies a new console purchase. I thought this would tip me towards buying a PS5, but it's literally the PC Version with raytracing and 5 new vehicles... @Cade_Onder lmfao. They didn't even change that. I really struggle to see how this shit took them 2 years. Hardly justifies a new console purchase. I thought this would tip me towards buying a PS5, but it's literally the PC Version with raytracing and 5 new vehicles...

Cade Onder @Cade_Onder @chi_colossimo I didn’t really expect there to be more players on here over PC. 30 is fine for me, I don’t want more potential people to kill me with Oppressors and shit lmao @chi_colossimo I didn’t really expect there to be more players on here over PC. 30 is fine for me, I don’t want more potential people to kill me with Oppressors and shit lmao

FaultyThunder33 @FThunder33 @Cade_Onder Only 30... I hoped abot 100 if its on unreal. Or dynamic sessions gruped by parts of nap like forza... Disappointing. Have They change something at all, except for the graphics that nobody cares about on consoles? @Cade_Onder Only 30... I hoped abot 100 if its on unreal. Or dynamic sessions gruped by parts of nap like forza... Disappointing. Have They change something at all, except for the graphics that nobody cares about on consoles?

It's not on Unreal Engine, if that's what you're saying. And 100 would be way too many given the size of the map and how everyone largely clusters in the city and is coming and going from the same apartments and businesses. It would be nonstop death and destruction

Fans have since had different points to say about this. According to some, this is evidence of how little effort Rockstar put into this new version of GTA 5. They have stated that the differences between the last-gen and the next-gen editions of the game are insignificant. As such, they believe that this upgrade should be entirely free.

Meanwhile, others have been pointing out how increasing the player limit would have been a bad idea. Grand Theft Auto Online is extremely notorious for griefing, and the more populated a lobby is, the more chances of this happening arise. Additionally, most players are concentrated around Los Santos, which makes the place extremely chaotic.

Hence, according to them, increasing the number of players would make it even more chaotic.

