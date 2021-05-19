Popular GTA 5 streamer Team4Shooter opens up about love for mods, superheroes, and anime

Team4Shooter, real name Vivek Bhagwate, is one of the freshest voices in the GTA streamer community, with a penchant for doing impressions and full-on performances in his videos. One of the most promising up-and-coming talents, he has emerged as a fan-favorite on the back of his creatively narrated GTA 5 videos.

Team4Shooter's growth in the past five months on YouTube has been nothing short of amazing. Since joining the platform on May 2nd, 2020, he has gained approximately 381k subscribers with over 72 million views in total.

The young content creator has been able to craft interesting narratives and stories in his videos using various mods. He often combines his love for anime and superheroes with his favorite GTA 5 characters.

We sat down with Team4Shooter to discuss his favorite mods and whether he's Team DC or Team Marvel when it comes to superheroes.

A chat with Team4Shooter, one of the most popular and innovative GTA 5 streamers in the community

Q. Your channel, Team4Shooter, has been an excellent place for fans of GTA as well as superheroes, making for a rather great crossover. Who was the first superhero you found yourself fascinated with?

Team4Shooter: My dad. He was the person who was always there for me and taught me so much about life. I would not be who I am today without his constant love and support.

Q. There have been plenty of Marvel characters in your videos, from Thor to Carnage. Do you also enjoy DC superheroes, or are you Team Marvel through and through?

Team4Shooter: I sure like DC and a bunch of their characters, but the Marvel fandom is super vocal and active here, which adds to the overall perception of Marvel being more popular.

That general popular perception aside, I genuinely respond better to Marvel’s characters than DC’s.

Q. You’ve been known to include a wide range of mods in your videos. Do you remember the first mod you tried out for GTA 5? And which one, in particular, have you used the most?

Team4Shooter: The first mod I remember using was who I consider being one of the best anime characters in the history of television, Doraemon. Speaking of the most frequently used mods in my videos, I have to say I tend to use many Marvel characters’ mods in my GTA 5 series of videos.

Q. GTA 6 has been one of the most widely discussed topics on the internet for a while now. As a fan of the series, what are some features and functionalities you would love to see in GTA 6?

Team4Shooter: Like every GTA fan, I expect Rockstar to deliver stunning graphics. Given the advancements in console technology, I expect a higher FPS and more mission variety and realism.

And similar to GTA 5, I’m expecting the modding community to come up with some creative and unique concepts as well.

