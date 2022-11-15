Rockstar refused to sign GTA movie deal with Eminem as lead, says insider

During the BBC's Bugzy Malone's Grandest Game podcast, gaming industry veteran Kirk Ewing revealed that Sam and Dan Houser, the creators of the GTA series, were offered 5 million dollars for rights to a GTA movie starring Eminem and directed by Tony Scott.

Kirk Ewing is a friend of the Houser brothers whose game titled 'State of Emergency' was released by Rockstar Games. Kirk went on to say that the talk about a Grand Theft Auto movie adaptation was going on around the time GTA 3 was gaining significant popularity.

It was also the same year that Eminem became a rap sensation with his chart-topping Marshall Mathers LP, and was just wrapping up his shoot for his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile. Here is some information about this topic.

Rockstar Games passed on the deal for the movie adaptation of GTA starring Eminem

On the podcast, Kirk Ewing then said that he accompanied Sam Houser to a hotel, where the two stayed up late talking about making a GTA movie.

At that point, Kirk realized that the possibility of a movie adaptation of the Grand Theft Auto series was something that Sam Houser wanted to do.

The following is how Kirk Ewing recalls the conversation:

"He said 'Kirk we've got Eminem to star, and it's a Tony Scott film - $5m on the nose. Are you interested?'

"And I phoned up Sam and I said 'Listen to this. They want Eminem in the Grand Theft Auto movie and Tony Scott to direct'.

"And he said: 'Not interested'."

According to Kirk, this was the last time the discussion surrounding the Grand Theft Auto movie ever happened as far as he is aware. Kirk went on to say:

"They realized that the media franchise that they had was bigger than any movie that was going on at the time."

The BBC article then went on to talk about how the Grand Theft Auto series has become a pop culture juggernaut. The GTA series was declared the most popular entertainment product of all time in 2018, beating out blockbuster movies like Avatar.

It also highlighted that Rockstar Games has confirmed the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 and has suggested that fans will be able to play this upcoming game by 2024 or 2025.

Furthermore, while a Grand Theft Auto movie starring Eminem was never made, he was featured as a guest star on a Dr. Dre track recorded for a Grand Theft Auto Online expansion pack.

Currently, Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have not commented on this reveal.

