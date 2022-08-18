Ruiner ZZ-8 launched in GTA Online as part of Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online players received the Criminal Enterprises DLC on July 26, bringing in a load of changes and new content. This content expansion promises many new cars, some of which will be dripfed.

With this week's event, players can buy the all-new Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 from the Southern San Andreas Super Sports website or the Luxury Autos showroom.

GTA Online players can now buy the new Ruiner ZZ-8

#GTAOnline Ruiner ZZ-8 is now available for ($1,320,000)Two new freemode random events available- Smuggler Plane (Cooldown, 35 mins)- Smuggler Trial (Cooldown, 20 mins)3x GTA$ & RP on- Clubhouse Contracts2x GTA$ & RP on- Cayo Perico Races- Land & Air Races Ruiner ZZ-8 is now available for ($1,320,000)Two new freemode random events available- Smuggler Plane (Cooldown, 35 mins)- Smuggler Trial (Cooldown, 20 mins)3x GTA$ & RP on- Clubhouse Contracts2x GTA$ & RP on- Cayo Perico Races- Land & Air Races#GTAOnline https://t.co/PnpamT4pfj

As reported by GTA and Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 now sits behind the glass at Luxury Autos. Fans have been waiting for the new cars promised in the update, and none of them have been disappointing so far.

Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

As looks can tell, the Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 is heavily inspired by the 1998-2002 Pontiac Firebird. However, the vehicle also takes a few styling cues from the fifth-generation Pontiac Grand Prix coupe and the 1998-2002 Chevrolet Camaro. It borrows the Ram Air hood from the Trans AM WS 6 version of the Firebird.

GTA Online players can purchase this muscle car from the San Andreas Super Sports website or Luxury Autos by spending $1.3 million. The top speed and lap time numerics are currently unknown, and the community is waiting for Broughy 1322 to test it out.

The Ruiner ZZ-8 features several customization options, more than the average number. To start, players can choose from many bumper options, including many splitters and diffusers. The exhaust tips also feature quite a few options to fiddle with.

Car fanatics who prefer the 90s Camaro over the Firebird can also opt for a smoothed out or front vented hood. A few livery options for the Ruiner ZZ-8 are also inspired by the ones used for the 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans AM Collector's edition.

GTA Online players can also opt to remove the roof panels altogether. Additionally, they can also choose from a variety of skirts, spoilers, and sun strips. However, while applying window tints, the front indicators get tinted, too, for some reason.

After all the performance upgrades are equipped, the Ruiner ZZ-8 boasts good acceleration and top-notch handling. The V8 Turbo engine under the hood has operational rotors that are visible.

As far as the muscle car class is concerned, the Ruiner ZZ-8 is not as far as the Buffalo STX. However, the upscaled price tag is justified if players want to rock the 90s vibe.

Edited by Srijan Sen