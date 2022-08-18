GTA Online Podium and Prize Ride cars revealed for August 18-24, 2022

GTA Online has arrived at another weekly event today after the Criminal Enterprises DLC. Players will be able to see new vehicles and offers up for grabs.

The Casino podium showcases the Rapid GT Classic this week, while the LS Car Meet offers the Vapid Retinue.

GTA Online weekly update has much in store

The Diamond Casino should see more crowds this week as it features the beloved Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic atop the podium. Users will have seven tries to win this legendary car and take it home.

Meanwhile, over at the Los Santos Car Meet, fanatics will have a chance to drive the Vapid Retinue home. Racing fans just need to place within the top five in the Street Race Series races for two consecutive days.

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Price: $885k

Top speed: 119.75 mph

Lap time: 1:05.762

GTA Online's Smuggler's Run DLC brought in this beautiful sports car. The Vapid GT Classic is a legendary Grand Tourer and is loved by car fanatics who like the good ol' days.

The distinct looks give away the fact that the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic is based on the iconic 1972-89 series Aston Martin V8. However, it also borrows a few styling elements from the Jensen Interceptor III and the 1968 Ford Mustang.

The Rapid GT Classic is an old-school rendition of its more modern cousin, the Rapid GT. Housing the same single-cam V8 engine, this sports classic sees a higher rev-limiter set at 8000 RPM.

Customization-wise, the GT Classic offers a whole lot, including liveries. Gamers can also equip a supercharger that bursts out of the hood and has functional elements.

Vapid Retinue

Price: $615k

Top speed: 116.5 mph

Lap time: 1:08.636

The Vapid Retinue is another sports classic in GTA Online. It can also qualify as a vintage coupe and was added via the Smuggler's Run DLC.

The Retinue, as looks can tell, is heavily inspired by the European Ford Escort MK I. However, other minor styling cues also hint towards the 1972-1979 Honda Civic, Lada Riva/VAZ 2107, and Toyota Corolla E30.

The Retinue sports a 4-cylinder engine coupled to a 4-speed gearbox. The drivetrain features a rear-wheel-drive layout. It is fast for a Sports Classic, but this beast truly shines when used off-road. The car boasts phenomenal grip on tracks with loose surfaces.

Customization-wise, readers will have more than moderate options to fiddle around with, including liveries and spoiler variants.

