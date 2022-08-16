Types of GTA Online collectibles and associated rewards in 2022

Collectibles have always been a debatable inclusion in open-world games like GTA Online. They are added to the game for players interested in fun and rewarding side activities.

These are random items placed throughout the map. Collecting each item rarely pays out big. But completing a set feels satisfying, and there's quite a bit of money at the end. Some collectibles even reward players with in-game items that come in handy.

GTA Online collectibles offer unique rewards

Hidden stashes

GTA Online's latest DLC, Criminal Enterprises, brought in a load of changes to the game and substantial new content. The additional material included a collectible called buried stashes.

Players must first find a skeleton with the map and metal detector to start this hunt. This is a random event, and a blue dot will mark the dead man once players are close to it.

Players can then see white question marks on the map indicating the search area for the hidden caches. Using the metal detectors to locate them will reward players with $15,000 and 1000 RP. This random event happens once every real-life day.

Shipwrecks

GTA Online players can also come across shipwrecks that were added to the game via the Los Santos Tuners DLC. The treasure chest will spawn next to a wrecked longboat once every real-life day.

Players can locate these at any one of the 30 possible points. Upon getting closer, players will also be able to hear a distinct sound, and their controllers will also vibrate.

Gamers can earn $20,000 and 2000 RP from every crate. These boxes will also have outfit scraps in them, and upon collecting seven chests, players will be rewarded with the Frontier outfit.

Treasure chests

GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist also added a daily collectibles event in Treasure Chests. Two crates spawn on the island every real-life day, one on land and one underwater.

There are 19 possible locations at which players can check, of which 10 are on land and nine are underwater. These are meant to be collected during the Scope Out mission of the Cayo Perico Heist. Each crate will reward players with $15,000 and 1000 RP upon successful collection.

Hidden caches

Hidden caches are another recurring collectibles event that players engage in once every day. Gamers who purchase the Kosatka submarine with the optional SONAR upgrade will get a prompt once daily. The message tells them that hidden caches are marked on the screen.

Players with activated SONARs will be able to see all ten caches across the map and upon getting closer, the crates will also emit a beeping sound. They can be collected with or without a vehicle. They reward players with $7,500 and 500 RP each.

Movie props

Movie props are collectibles added to GTA Online via the Summer Special DLC during 2020.

After logging in, players will receive a text from Solomon Richards asking them to visit his office. Once there, the crime scene tells players that the producer has been robbed of all his precious collectibles. If players find them, they will be rewarded handsomely.

Ten props to be collected and returned each will net players a $10,000 profit, totaling up to $100k. RP rewards depend on each prop and the number of stars evaded. Upon returning all ten props, players get access to the Space Interloper outfit and an additional $50k.

Signal jammers

There are a total of 50 signal jammers spread across Los Santos and Blaine County that players can destroy.

There is more than enough incentive to do so, as completing this task rewards players with $150k and 50,000 RP and unlocks the best hacker to use in the Diamond Casino Heist.

Peyote plants

Peyote plants are a seasonal collectible event in GTA Online, and players generally get a chance to experience them during the Halloween season.

There are 76 plants that gamers can consume to turn into and play as random animals. These animals include dogs, cats, birds, dolphins, elks, and more.

There is no reward for collecting the plants.

Action figures

The Diamond Casino and Resort update also added the Action Figures collectible mission. It is a one-time event, and the collected figures do not respawn.

There are 100 figures to collect. However, the last two are special and only spawn after the others have been collected. Each figure rewards players with $1,000 and $ 1,000 RP upon successful collection.

After returning all the toys, the Impotent Rage outfit and hairstyle will be unlocked for free. Players will also get an additional $50k.

Playing cards

GTA Online also has a collectible event that features playing cards. Gamers need to locate 54 of them spread throughout the state of San Andreas. These may be found either in or outdoors.

The rewards for this unique event are in the form of chips players can use at the Diamond Casino. 66,500 chips will be given to players who get all the cards.

Additionally, gamers will get the High Roller outfit that can be used as an exit disguise during the Big Con approach. The Cardenas Poncho will also be unlocked on Red Dead Online.

Stunt jumps

GTA Online players can also indulge in the Stunt Jumps collectible event. This sees players attempt to complete stunts located all over the state of San Andreas.

There are 50 stunts to complete, of which some need a specific distance traveled, landing in a particular zone, or simply landing the jump. Not all ramps are considered a part of this collectible event.

There is no reward for completing these jumps, but players looking for the 100% completion badge only need to do 25 of them successfully. A list of all these stunts can be found on the Junk Energy Drink website under the Adrenaline Junkies tab.

