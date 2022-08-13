GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC upgrades for existing vehicles

GTA Online's summer DLC came in the form of the Criminal Enterprises update on July 26. Gamers all over the world were pretty excited as the expansion promised a whole lot of new content. Several new cars were launched with the release of the update, and the subsequent weekly events unveiled more.

However, the DLC also provided cosmetic upgrades for a few older cars. This article talks about all the existing cars that were shown some love by the update.

Which existing GTA Online cars received new cosmetic parts via Criminal Enterprises?

1) Benefactor Stirling GT

The Sports Classics category is a fan-favorite class, and GTA Online players love most of the cars included in it. The Benefactor Stirling GT is a very prominent member of the club, and the Criminal Enterprises DLC made it the best in its class.

The Stirling GT can now be equipped with new hoods, liveries, spoilers, and more. The car also got its HSW eligibility in Expanded and Enhanced, which unlocked its full potential.

2) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno was the first supercar for many OG GTA Online fans. It has been a part of the game since its release.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC has brought in quite a few new cosmetic customization options for the Zentorno. Players can now add front splitters, new exhaust options, new hood variants, and a lot more to the vehicle. There are no new performance upgrades, however.

3) Grotti Turismo R

The Turismo R is a very beautiful supercar that fans absolutely adore. The new update brought in new cosmetic parts for this vehicle as well.

The Turismo R now features an all-new option added to the customization menu in the form of bumpers. Earlier, players couldn't add any front or rear bumpers as the option was absent.

There are also five new exhaust tips that gamers can choose from. Additionally, liveries can be used to enhance the visual appeal of this beauty.

4) Ubermacht Sentinel XS

The Sentinel XS resonates with a lot of car fanatics in the game as it takes its inspiration from the legendary BMW M3.

The Sentinel XS was made a part of the elite HSW club via the Expanded and Enhanced update, which is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users. However, the Criminal Enterprises DLC introduced a bunch of new cosmetic customization options that can be used on all platforms.

The Sentinel XS' new cosmetic parts include a massive addition to the bumpers section, which only offered one option previously. There are also a couple of new exhaust tips, hoods, and other items to choose from.

Lastly, GTA Online players will be happy to know that Sentinel XS can now equip liveries on all platforms.

5) Benefactor Schwartzer

The Benefactor Schwartzer is a very popular option in the car community. Some like to use it to drift, and others like to customize it, so it looks like the real AMG coupe.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC also brought cosmetic upgrades for this OG car. The Schwartzer's customization menu now includes new parts under bumpers, grilles, and hoods, among others. Players can also choose from various liveries now.

6) Cheval Picador

The Cheval Picador is a very unique in the GTA series. It has featured in past titles as well.

The Criminal Enterprises DLC finally allows players to add visual customizations to the legendary beloved Picador. The added options include the new fenders, headlight covers, hoods, rear covers, and a lot more. Players can now also get liveries for this car that make it more like a lowrider.

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises DLC has left fans quite satisfied. Even though the update focuses more on offering upgrades than new content, players really seem happy.

