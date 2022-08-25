Service Carbine launched in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC: How to unlock, upgrade, and more

Every new release of weapons always gets the players hyped to use them in the GTA Online world, even in free-roam mode. One such weapon of choice by most players has been the Service Carbine, which was announced through leaks by YouTubers and on Twitter. It is now available for players, but there's a catch.

Rockstar's much Service Carbine is now available after it was launched through GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises Summer Update DLC. Players can use this guide to understand how to unlock the Carbine and its different upgrades and check other features as well.

GTA Online's Service Carbine is a solid rifle hunted by players

The Service Carbine requires 5 parts to be collected from random spawns on the map, detailed below.

Map detailing locations to collect parts for Service Carbine (Image via Twitter/@WildBrick142)

WildBrick142 @WildBrick142

There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline Unlocking the Service Carbine requires you to collect 5 components (barrel, mag, receiver, sights, and scope) which can be found at *randomly-spawning* Crime Scenes around Southern S.A.There are 10 possible Crime Scene locations. #GTAOnline https://t.co/kuvBCgUBzf

There are 10 Crime Scene locations that spawn randomly around Southern S.A. where players need to scout for the parts required to unlock the Service Carbine. Listed below are the locations to look out for:

Paleto Bay

Grapeseed

Alamo Sea

Ron Alternatives Wind Farm

Chumash

West Vinewood

La Mesa

Del Perro Beach

Strawberry

Elysian Island

The required parts are listed below:

Barrel

Magazine

Receiver

Scope

Sights

Since these are crime scenes that players scout for parts, cops will tail them so it's also imperative that players have a quick getaway vehicle, preferably a chopper, to quickly lose the cops before heading to the next location to obtain the next parts.

The Service Carbine is a hybrid of the M16M16 and the M16A4. NPCs use this rifle in the Paper Trail mission in the IAA series. Players can look out for a blip to appear nearby as they hunt the said locations, this blip will lead them directly to the parts, spread throughout the map. This is more or less the same as the GTA Online Solomon Movie Props search.

As of now, the Service Carbine has a mixed bag of reviews but overall still holds good in close encounters or Survival Modes and also gives gamers a new feel while using compared to other rifles in the game.

3646 @mirutiro3646 GTA 5 ONLINE : SERVICE CARBINE VS CARBINE RIFLE (WHICH IS BEST?) youtu.be/fuVc87hRtBw @YouTube より GTA 5 ONLINE : SERVICE CARBINE VS CARBINE RIFLE (WHICH IS BEST?) youtu.be/fuVc87hRtBw @YouTubeより

Upgrades and skins

The Service Carbine is available under Rifles and has the following upgrades available, detailed below with the costs.

Extended Clip ($9452)

Flashlight ($2446)

Suppressor ($11875)

Grip ($4061)

Black Tint (Default)

Army Tint ($4750)

Green Tint ($4987)

Orange Tint ($5225)

LSPD Tint ($5750)

Gold Tint ($7500)

Platinum Tint ($12500)

Assault rifles are almost always good in GTA Online, and the Service Carbine seems to be a good option too. Its recoil rate is quite average, and its capability of taking out other players requires ten direct body shots.

The stats of the Service Carbine show how it can work better than the older Carbine rifle and it takes much lesser shots to take down vehicles as well. The accuracy is also much better when tested against long range kills, as players can get decent headshots, useful in death-matches and survival mode.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen