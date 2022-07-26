What time does GTA 5 Online Summer Update DLC come out today? (July 26, 2022)

The world of GTA Online continues to expand as the upcoming update will provide more options for players to realize their ambition of running a criminal empire. While the game has always had a penchant for crime and violence, The Criminal Enterprises update will further improve the options available.

Rockstar has already revealed more information about the update, and players should take note of the release time for their region.

The Criminal Enterprises is a summer update that was announced a few days ago. With the upcoming update, players of GTA Online will have more options to enhance their careers in crime. The update will feature new missions and starter packs for each of the four paths. Choosing a path will allow players to progress accordingly, and they will have a good deal of control with more choices and tasks available.

The Criminal Enterprises update will add far more career choices and new missions in GTA Online

As July 26 arrives worldwide, it's time for the release of The Criminal Enterprises update in GTA Online. Given the hype it has created, players will be looking to jump into the game immediately once the update drops.

Here's the update time for the new content in different time zones:

3:00 am PT

6:00 am ET

11:00 am BST

4:30 pm IST

•Operating your businesses (including sales) in private sessions

•Reducing the Oppressor Mk II's missile and countermeasure effectiveness

•Increasing GTA$ payouts for Races, Heists, & more



Players in other zones can easily calculate the release time based on British Summer Time. There will also be some prerequisites for players to download and install the latest patches on their respective platforms. However, The Criminal Enterprises update is a completely free DLC, and all players will be able to enjoy it.

The main aim of the latest DLC will be to expand upon the four existing businesses and allow players more freedom. But that's not all, as there will be several quality-of-life improvements as well.

Once the update goes live, players will be able to conduct all their business even in private sessions. There will be new vehicles, weapons, and missions to make the most of.

GTA Online players will be pleased to hear that the rewards at the end of the heists and races will now be increased. Once The Criminal Enterprises update arrives, players will also be provided with an initial lump sum that they can then spend to expand their existing businesses in the game.

With more customization options and improvements, The Criminal Enterprises update will undoubtedly keep players busy for the rest of the summer.

