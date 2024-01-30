Windows 7/8 support ends for GTA 5 and other Rockstar Games titles

Rockstar Games, the developers behind the iconic GTA franchise, is finally ending support for Windows 7 and 8. This means that all Grand Theft Auto titles, including the 3D Universe Trilogy, GTA 5, the massively multiplayer game GTA Online, and even other Rockstar Games titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, will officially no longer work on these operating systems with any future updates.

Rockstar has its own launcher called the Rockstar Games Launcher, and most of the titles that use this DRM might not be working in Windows 7 and 8. Here's what fans of the Grand Theft Auto series and other Rockstar titles need to know about this latest update.

GTA developers Rockstar revealed that they're going to end Windows 7/8 support for all of their titles on October 4, 2023. They released a statement through the Rockstar Support website, which explained what will happen to all Rockstar Games titles on PCs with Windows 7 or Windows 8 operating systems. According to the article, Rockstar will end all official support for these games on Windows 7/8 PCs starting January 30, 2024.

That date is today, so the official support extended to Rockstar Games titles on these operating systems effectively ends today. The decision was made following Microsoft’s decision to end all support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems. Rockstar Games updated the article on November 16, 2023. They also suggest Windows 7/8 users to upgrade to a supported OS as soon as possible. Here is what they said:

"To prevent any future interruptions of service and ensure continued access to the latest platform features, we recommend Windows 7 and 8 users upgrade to a supported operating system as soon as possible."

Given below is a list of the Rockstar Games titles currently available to purchase on PC (Steam):

Grand Theft Auto 2

Grand Theft Auto III — The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City — The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City

Grand Theft Auto V

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Online

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Manhunt

Max Payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max Payne 3

L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

It is important to note that some of these games, like Grand Theft Auto 1 and 2, Max Payne 1 and 2, Midnight Club 2, and Manhunt, are not supported by the Rockstar Games Launcher.

