Next-gen GTA Online glitch allows players to be off-the-radar for as long as they like

GTA Online glitches are popular to abuse for one reason or another, so some players might want to know about the next-gen off-the-radar exploit.

There are many reasons why a player would want to go off-the-radar, yet it should go without saying that abusing this trick gives them a massive advantage over other gamers.

This exploit only involves the player not being visible to other players. Hence, they can still take damage and die like usual (this isn't a God Mode exploit).

Nonetheless, it's worth covering how GTA Online players can perform this glitch in a few different ways.

New next-gen GTA Online glitch for making a player go off-the-radar

Here is a quick primer on what GTA Online players should know about this off-the-radar glitch:

Bookmark a specific custom job named Ggg (Rockstar Games Social Club link here)

One must try to join a friend's session and then decline the following prompt

Pause the game and select that custom job

Accept the following prompts

Gamers won't do the job and should see themselves on the track near the Diamond Casino & Resort. However, the world map will show that the player doesn't have an icon anymore.

Likewise, the player's icon isn't visible on the minimap. This exploit doesn't go away, even if the player enters other buildings. It also lasts until the player quits playing, far more powerful than Lester's one-minute Off the Radar ability, which costs $500.

Other GTA Online exploits with God Mode as well

The game has no shortage of glitches and exploits for players to take advantage of for their own benefit. For example, the above video gives players off-the-radar and into God Mode while also preventing them from getting Wanted Levels. Here is how to do it:

Summon the MOC. Take the Oppressor Mk II and store it in the MOC. Exit the MOC's storage area on foot. Drive the MOC into the Bunker and leave. Exit the MOC. Take the Oppressor Mk II out of the MOC. Take another car and put it near the MOC's storage area (but don't put it in yet). Put the Oppressor Mk II above that car (so it's also behind the MOC. Press right on the D-pad about four times, but not so quickly. Exit the MOC on foot. Run into the Bunker. The player should be in the MOC again, so leave on foot. This glitch will now be active, and the player will reap all of the benefits.

This exploit is especially popular to abuse in GTA Online since it gives players far more than just off-the-radar privileges.

Another recent exploit allowed players not to be seen on the minimap anymore and with God Mode. It involves the player using some custom jobs at the Diamond Casino & Resort (which change based on which video the player is watching).

Essentially, GTA Online players would go into their penthouse and have the job marker barely overlap with the phone services. They would select a valet service, wait a few seconds, and press right on the d-pad. The player would fall through a grey void before spawning with off-the-radar and God Mode perks.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar