"NO ONE CAN STOP ME": Fan shows huge collection of GTA 4 copies, internet reacts

Rockstar Games’ GTA 4 is 16 years old at this point and the community is already excited as the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 nears. However, amidst all this hullabaloo, a hardcore Grand Theft Auto 4 fan recently showed their huge collection of the game on the r/GTA subreddit, surprising the fanbase.

Redditor Stefanoo (u/youcef_rami) wrote:

“I WANT ALL THE GTA 4 IN THE WORLD AND NO ONE CAN STOP ME”

The image included 22 hard copies of the 2008 title from various platforms. Grand Theft Auto 4 fans were stunned to see the iconic collection and shared their opinions. A user named IamAHans (u/IamAHans) commented:

“You have 7 copies of EFLC and 20 copies of GTA 4. Neat.”

Another user, EmperorDank (u/TNTBOY479), flexed, saying that they had the PAL Platinum Version.

Many other Grand Theft Auto 4 fans also praised the Redditor for their awesome collection.

Fans were mesmerized to see a huge Grand Theft Auto 4 collection (Images via Reddit)

One Redditor named Whitieeeeeee- (u/Whitieeeeeee-) commented that Rockstar should release Grand Theft Auto 4 on PlayStation 5 before Grand Theft Auto 6:

“What we need is GTA 4 on the PS5 at this point if we gotta wait another year for 6”

User PsychologyGloomy3291 (u/PsychologyGloomy3291) stated that they had bought the 2008 title four times until now.

Another user named sheepnkeep (u/sheepnkeep) wondered how things would have been if an important Grand Theft Auto 5 feature was there in Grand Theft Auto 4:

“It's cool how if the technology was more advanced we could've switched between Luis, Niko, & Johnny the way we do Franklin, Trevor, & Michael”

It is worth noting that while the 2008 title technically has three protagonists, Johnny and Niko are part of the DLCs that need to be loaded separately.

Will Rockstar Games ever release a GTA 4 remastered version? Possibilities explored

Rockstar Games has yet to release a Grand Theft Auto 4 remastered version. The latest version currently available is the Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition which you can play on PC.

For console players, especially on Xbox, you can buy the Xbox 360 version of the game and play it on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S with backward compatibility. However, PlayStation users only have the option to get the PlayStation 3 version. Unfortunately, this version is not compatible with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

While fans have been asking for a Grand Theft Auto 4 Remastered Version for ages, Rockstar Games has shown no interest to date. The most updated version of the game is available in The Ballad of Gay Tony, which is a story DLC for the base game.

