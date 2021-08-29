Nonsensical things cops do in GTA

Not all cops in GTA are like Officer Tenpenny, as players have noticed over the years. To be honest, cops are arguably the most hilarious breed of NPCs in GTA titles, and unlike what one would expect, they have not really evolved over the course of the franchise.

From letting someone go if they have changed their outfit or painted their car, to sending the National Guard to deal with a five-star gangster, cops do the most hilarious things in GTA. It is also funny how almost every cop acts like they are part of a glitch throughout the series.

Here is a list of some of the most hilarious (and ridiculous) cop logic in GTA.

Most silly things cops do in GTA

1) Calling off the search

This is perhaps one of the most obviously hilarious things cops do in GTA. Losing wanted stars can be a real pain while playing the games, but sometimes it's just a cakewalk. For instance, players can just hide out for a while or change their outfit to make the police call off the search for them.

2) Immediately reaching the perp after firing a shot

No matter where the protagonist fires a shot, the cops immediately pull over to start throwing hands at him. Now, while this competence is really commendable, it becomes really strange when the cops know exactly who fired the shot, even if the player has holstered their gun.

3) The player is practically invisible unless police bump into them

Players are encouraged to try this out. Regardless of what weapon the player is wielding, the cops in GTA will not even notice them unless they bump into each other. If they do, it leads to a trivial cat and mouse chase that either ends with the National Guard coming after the player or with the cops calling the search off.

4) When Assassin's Creed met GTA cop logic

This is a rather interesting exploit involving cops in GTA 5, as YouTuber DarkViperAU has demonstrated. In GTA 5, if the cops know the car the player is driving, the pointer shows the protagonist as a white marker. If they don't, the marker turns black (although the search still goes on).

Now, if cops know the car the player is driving, what he/she can do is drive into a bush, then get out of the car and get in again. This will suddenly render them anonymous, and cops will suddenly forget what the suspect's vehicle looks like.

Of all the GTA cop logic, this one is the most hilarious and simultaneously pretty helpful.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod