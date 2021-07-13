Ocelot F620 in GTA Online: Everything players need to know

Vehicles in GTA Online are almost as important as in-game currency. In fact, buying new vehicles or upgrading existing ones is one of the many reasons for playing the game.

Players do not always have to break the bank in order to find a favorable car. There are several vehicles in the game that offer excellent value for money.

GTA Online has over 3 times more vehicles than in GTA San Andreas, and this makes for a truly massive selection. One of these vehicles is the Ocelot F620, and this article will contain everything a player needs to know about the car.

Ocelot F620: All the details about this car in GTA Online

The Ocelot brand is based on Jaguar since both names are derived from feline species, and its range consists primarily of Jaguar-based vehicles.

The Ocelot F620 is a two-door grand tourer (GT) based on the Jaguar XK and Maserati GranTurismo. It falls under the Coupes class and is one of the fastest in this category.

“If this car could talk, it would say "I'm having a midlife crisis". Just cheaper than the divorce that'll result from having an affair with your personal assistant, but the two are by no means mutually exclusive.” - Southern San Andreas Super Auto Description.

The car can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph, although its acceleration is a bit lacking. The performance is nothing outlandish for this price range, but it has an otherwise decent braking and steering response.

A noticeable issue with the F620 is oversteer, although it is controllable for the most part. Another disadvantage is the poor crash deformation, and just a few impacts can destroy the engine.

Ocelot F620 Stats (Image via GTA Base)

How to purchase the car in GTA Online

The car is available for purchase at Southern San Andreas Super Auto for a very affordable price of $80,000. However, there is a far cheaper method to obtain this car, saving the player $68,000.

Instead of purchasing the Ocelot F620, players may simply steal and insure one. At Los Santos Customs, the cost of installing a tracker and coverage on an F620 is a meager $12,000.

Spawn locations in GTA Online

Occasionally seen on the parking lot at Del Perro Pier. This chance is increased if the car is on Simeon's export list.

Can spawn on the parking lot at Galileo Observatory.

Can sometimes be found on the roads in and around Burton.

Edited by Gautham Balaji