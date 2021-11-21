PewDiePie cites GTA Trilogy "another Cyberpunk" amid major launch issues

The launch of GTA: The Trilogy- Definitive Edition has been met with a lot of backlash and the most recent name on the list is Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg. The Swedish YouTuber compared the launch of the remastered version with that of Cyberpunk 2077 and stated it was “sad” to even look at.

Rockstar Games has an astronomical record with the GTA franchise. Sadly, from the looks of it, they have produced a faux pas. The GTA Trilogy Remastered – comprised of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas rolled out on November 11.

However, the launch has been met with a vehement backlash, with the community calling the titles incomplete and a poor rendition of some extraordinary original versions.

PewDiePie spoke about the remastered titles during one of his recent streams and addressed the community's concerns.

PewDiePie comments on the new mechanics of old GTA titles

The remastered versions of older titles, as announced by Rockstar Games, are equipped with modern mechanics, but retain their classic storylines.

Here's what the 32-year-old said about the graphics of the games;

“Why does the game look old there? I thought remakes were supposed to make them look good, right? They look worse, how is that even possible?… This is like Cyberpunk all over again – it doesn’t matter what game you’re selling, it’s what hype you’re selling.”

Cyberpunk 2077 released in 2020 after multiple delays. The title was in development for years before it finally came out. To everyone's dismay, the action-packed RPG was accompanied by scores of technical issues.

So much so, that the title had to be taken off virtual shelves and the developers were forced to offer refunds to players who had purchased the game.

PewDiePie continued:

"You’d think these big companies would learn at some point. Like these giant game studios would understand: ‘we see all these competitors messing up their releases and dishing out poor quality products’… I thought Rockstar was above it."

Rockstar Games has apologized for the plethora of issues and has promised updates to salvage the poor launch.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. rsg.ms/de7593e https://t.co/AsfYPuMI0d

It's safe to say that developers find themselves in unexplored territories, and only time will tell if things can get better for the company behind GTA.

