Pfizer opens new COVID-19 vaccination center in GTA Online RP server

GTA RP players can now get their characters vaccinated against COVID-19, as Pfizer Brazil has launched vaccination centers on the Cidade Alta server. These virtual centers have been made to promote vaccination among the youth in the real world.

The pharmaceutical company partnered with Ogilvy Brazil to promote the initiative with the hashtag #InGameVaccine. Several well-known streamers were enlisted to help promote the campaign.

Pfizer launches vaccination center in GTA RP Cidade Alta server to promote vaccination

Pfizer and Ogilvy have collaborated with gaming firm Druid to establish a virtual COVID-19 vaccination center within Cidade Alta, Latin America's largest GTA RP server. Players must first have their characters vaccinated at one of the vaccination centers to get in-game advantages.

Then, by using the hashtag #InGameVaccine, they share proof of immunization on Instagram or Twitter. A minimum of one vaccination shot from any pharmaceutical manufacturer in real life is required to access these benefits.

A distinctive tattoo-like bandage on the character's arm (signifying a full shield bar in the game) will be added once the vaccination is completed.

In Cidade Alta, filling the shield bar is a difficult task, which can now be done instantly once the vaccination is finished.

The streamers were given special hoodies to wear in real life during their livestream of the event. These were also distributed to their in-game characters as a limited-edition skin. In addition, they were seen sporting the bandage in real-life and in-game.

Twenty-five gaming influencers in Brazil, including Coringa, Diddy, Gabe Peixe, Sabsdenada, and Piuzinho, lent their support to the campaign by streaming the event live on Twitch and Nimo. The Cidade Alta server is one of the most popular GTA RP servers globally, with a large number of Gen-Z viewers.

GTA RP (RolePlay) is a unique variant of GTA 5, played on modded FiveM servers. These are isolated multiplayer servers unrelated to GTA Online and are not run by Rockstar Games.

Streamers roleplay as various characters in these servers, imitating real-life jobs and behaviors.

