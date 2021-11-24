Is GTA 5 Online down? Some users report server problems with Rockstar

According to user reports, GTA 5 has been offline since 10:52 PM EST (Eastern Standard Time). This has only affected a small number of players on specific platforms as the servers remain limited on those.

Since GTA 5 is a single-player game, the issue is only relevant for its online variant. According to Rockstar's own Service Status Indicator, PS4 and Xbox One players are having connectivity issues with GTA Online.

GTA Online Server down: PS4 and Xbox One players having difficulty accessing the game

As of writing this article, the game seems to be out of reach for a large number of console players. Close to 2000 gamers have reported server connectivity issues on the Downdetector website. The affected consoles are the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

According to Rockstar Games' official service status page, the connection issues aren't that severe. Yellow indicates limited connectivity, whereas red means a complete outage. Since both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of GTA Online are being highlighted in yellow, it means that the issue will be resolved soon.

PS4 and Xbox One players have been affected by this outage (Image via Rockstar Games Customer Support)

The reason for this particular outage isn't known, but there could be a variety of reasons. Tomorrow is Thursday, the weekly update day for GTA Online. Rockstar often releases background updates before or after this date. This could be a reason for the connectivity issues.

There could also be other technical issues with the game's servers. Fans have often pointed out that the servers for the game are quite outdated. This has been one of the major reasons for them being unstable and crashing frequently.

Thankfully, today's outage seems to be quite limited. It hasn't affected PC players or those running the game on older consoles (PS3 and Xbox 360). However, PS4 and Xbox One constitute a large portion of the game's player base. Rockstar is certain to get the servers running again in just a few hours.

