Ranking the 5 worst vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online has been one of the most successful online counterparts from the house of Rockstar Games. The game allows players to immerse themselves in a more interactive version of the digital gangster experience.

With the Los Santos Tuners DLC update, GTA Online is now home to a wide variety of exciting and fancy rides that will instantly let others know that this player is making it rain in the game. Fancy cars in GTA Online undoubtedly give players an edge in races and the like, as they deliver what they promise: value for money.

However, GTA Online also features some pretty lousy cars, the kind that do not invoke respect but pity. And it's not just about how these cars look. Even in terms of performance, these cars do not come anywhere near the high- to mid-range vehicles available in the GTA Online world.

Here is a list of five such cars that players should rather steer clear of.

5 of the worst cars in GTA Online

5) Dundreary Regina

The Dundreary Regina sedan does justice to its name, as it is one of the most unimpressive cars in GTA Online. Inspired by Plymouth Fury Sport Suburban, this one is basically a family vehicle (if the person who owns it does not like families). The car is rather dull to look at and does not even pack enough punch to make it on the race track either.

Players can customize it to give it a more polished look, but that's it. Its performance is nothing to write home about.

4) Albany Emperor

The Albany Emperor takes its inspiration from the luxury cars of the '80s, like the Lincoln Continental. However, much like its inspiration, it leans more toward comfort than performance, making it one of the more useless ones in GTA Online.

This car is incredibly slow, no matter how much players customize it, making it absolutely unfit for the racing track and even for regular usage.

3) Karin Dilettante

Where to begin? Although not a very unimpressive model, this one right here is one of the slowest vehicles in GTA Online. It has the lowest top speed in the "compacts" class and the less its acceleration is discussed, the better.

Many in the community believe that this car draws its inspiration from the Toyota Prius, although its real-life counterpart has proven itself to be much better.

2) Vulcar Ingot

Station Wagons are perhaps the most irredeemable cars from the GTA Online universe. Even in real life, a Station Wagon is never the type of car people buy on purpose, given that it screams "Dull!" Furthermore, the more players customize the appearance of the Vulcar Ingot, the worse it looks. Maybe just don't.

There are cars that pack a punch in their engines no matter how unimpressive they look. Well, those cars are not Station Wagons, for sure. The Vulcar Ingot is basically a travesty, from performance to looks.

1) Pegassi Faggio

If there is a vehicle that can trump a Station Wagon in terms of being ridiculous, it is a scooter. Maybe Howard from The Big Bang Theory could impress people with his scooter (sorry, 'Vespa'), but that's Howard's problem.

Much like in real life, scooters in GTA Online are just downright bad, and there is no reason players should have to suffer riding one on purpose. Pegassi Faggio is one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA Online, but remember, walking is free and devoid of humiliation.

Edited by Sabine Algur