Ranking the best GTA San Andreas missions of all time: From gripping to high-strung

GTA San Andreas introduced kids to the 'gangsta life' back in the day while introducing them to a world of pain. Through countless missions, achievements, and heartbreak, old-school gamers discovered the endlessly enjoyable phenomena that is San Andreas.

From Big Smoke's betrayal to CJ's rise to the top after getting his revenge, GTA San Andreas was a roller coaster of a game, and is aptly one of the most iconic titles from the time, featuring a well-written story spanning over both enjoyable and tedious missions.

Overall, the title features some of the most unforgettable missions from the entire series. Here is a list of the ones that particularly leave a mark.

5 of the most unforgettable missions from GTA San Andreas

5) Freefall

The mission makes it to the list based on the fact that it had players throwing hands at their gaming system. One of the most frustrating missions from GTA San Andreas, the pain and anger this mission caused the players makes it absolutely unforgettable (although players would really like to).

4) Wrong Side of the Tracks

This mission is unforgettable for two reasons: its undeniable difficulty and a particular dialog that went on to achieve iconic status. The Wrong Side of The Tracks mission immortalized one of the most legendary lines from GTA San Andreas:

"All we had to do was follow the damn train, CJ!"

3) Saint Mark's Bistro

Saint Mark's Bistro is definitely one of the most unforgettable missions from GTA San Andreas for the nostalgia it offers the players. This mission takes CJ to Liberty City, the setting of GTA 3 (of which San Andreas is some sort of a prequel).

2) End of the Line

Funny how this mission makes it to almost every list pertaining to GTA San Andreas. The final mission of the game wraps up the story perfectly, while dealing poetic justice to Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny. An entertaining wild ride with just the right amount of emotions, End of The Line is as perfect as it is unforgettable.

1) The Green Sabre

This mission singlehandedly established Big Smoke as the secondary antagonist of GTA San Andreas. Players are hit with a major betrayal through the course of this mission as they try to figure out "Wha--, How??"

It can arguably be said that The Green Sabre will go down as the most unforgettable mission from all of GTA San Andreas.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod