Ranking all the GTA games based on replayability

When it comes to open-world games, the GTA games are the most commonly replayed ones. Hardcore GTA fans have undoubtedly had countless replays of every game in the franchise.

Some of these provide excellent replay values, while others have a nostalgic attraction to them. GTA 5 even makes it possible to replay the missions to explore different results and achievements.

This article will rank each mainline GTA game based on its replayability value.

Every GTA game ranked according to their replay value

5) GTA 3

GTA 3 is probably the first GTA game that got most players into the series. It was quite flawed and had a flimsy control scheme, but it created quite the mark in the open-world genre.

Back in 2001, when the game was released, it was probably the most replayed game among gamers. However, now that there are so many GTA games to choose from, players would find it difficult to get back to the insanely difficult missions and weird controls.

4) GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City is still one of the most beloved games in the franchise. Its neon-baked streets and Hollywood-based storyline still evoke a feeling of nostalgia among players.

This nostalgia factor was also the reason for its success back when it was released. GTA Vice City presented an 80s setting, complete with an 80s soundtrack. Despite having a short storyline, this game is one of the most replayed ones in the series.

3) GTA 4

For the first time in the series, GTA 4 introduced a rather dark and tragic tale teetering on reality. This alone increased its replayability value considerably. It also introduced players to the HD Universe and choice-based outcomes in missions.

Even today, many players consider it the best GTA game ever made simply because of its amazing storyline.

2) GTA 5

GTA 5 was a major commercial success for Rockstar Games. It broke all sales records and became the second-bestselling game of all time. The main reason for its replayability is simply because it allows players to replay individual missions.

It also has significant choice-based outcomes in its storyline like its predecessor. This time, however, the Heists were a major factor in increasing its replay value.

1) GTA San Andreas

Even after so many years, GTA San Andreas remains the most popular single-player experience for GTA veterans. This game allows intense replayability because of its interesting map, its RPG-like elements, and the ton of mods that have been made for it.

It is hard to find a GTA fan who didn't like GTA San Andreas. The game offered unparalleled freedom for its time, and it's still being played today.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul