Ranking GTA games on the number of missions available

The GTA series has generated several highly successful open-world action-adventure games. The missions in these games are responsible for a large portion of their success.

Rockstar is known for developing quality products with memorable storylines in their GTA and Red Dead series. Much of this narrative is played out through in-game missions.

Some of these missions have become synonymous with the titles in which they appear and have become symbols of popular culture. Missions such as "Wrong Side of the Tracks" and "Three Leaf Clover" will live on in fans' memories as examples of excellent mission design in video games.

The number of missions in a GTA game does not indicate how large the storyline is. As a result, some games feel quite short despite having many missions, whereas others feel extremely long despite having fewer missions.

This article will rank the mainstream GTA games to increase the number of accessible story missions, from lowest to highest.

Note: For this list, only the mainline games from the 3D and HD Universes were considered.

GTA games ranked according to the number of available missions

5) GTA 3 - 77 missions

There are 51 storyline missions, 17 phone missions, 4 off-road missions, 4 remote-controlled missions, and 1 side mission in GTA 3, making 77 missions.

4) GTA 5 - 79 missions

There are 79 main story missions in GTA 5, although players cannot complete all of them in one playthrough.

3) GTA Vice City - 87 missions

GTA Vice City has 87 missions in all, including 38 story missions, 19 asset missions, 6 racing missions, 5 phone missions, 3 stadium missions, 4 off-road missions, 3 remote-controlled missions, 1 sparrow mission, and 8 side missions.

2) GTA 4 - 88 missions

In total, there are 88 story missions in GTA 4, and, like in GTA 5, not all missions can be completed in a single playthrough.

1) GTA San Andreas - 100 missions

GTA San Andreas has 100 missions (101, if the opening sequence is considered), which makes this game the GTA title with the highest number of missions.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

