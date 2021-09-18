Ranking all the GTA games in order of story difficulty

There have been several moments in the GTA games where players have felt like throwing their controllers. Some of these games have notorious missions where some players have given up entirely.

Video games have difficulty levels so that players can enjoy the games at their own pace. There is no such thing in the GTA titles, so it often poses a challenge for some gamers.

This article ranks all the GTA games according to the difficulty of their storyline.

Ranking all the GTA games' stories from easiest to hardest

5) GTA 5

The newest game in the series is also the easiest. GTA 5 is much more simplified than its predecessors, and the gameplay mechanics are far more refined. While this strategy has increased sales, it has frustrated gamers seeking a more challenging experience.

The only aspect of the game that isn't too simple is the heists. They're time-consuming, necessitate careful planning, and can be challenging at times.

4) GTA 4

GTA 4 was the first game in the HD Universe, and it doesn't differ significantly from GTA 5 in terms of difficulty. The refined combat felt a lot more comfortable, but the driving mechanics posed a challenge for some.

Some of the more difficult shootouts require more planning, as the AI is much smarter than 3D-era games. Despite this, the game isn't challenging apart from a few specific missions.

3) GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City has a handful of missions that give players nightmares. Demolition Man is one such mission, where half of the player base got stuck. The rest of the game, however, is neither too difficult nor too easy.

Although its control scheme was much better than its predecessor, it wasn't as refined as its sequel would be. Thus, the controls also posed a different problem as players struggled to play appropriately.

2) GTA 3

Players who find the controls in GTA Vice City to be awkward and outdated would be at a loss of words after playing GTA 3. The first 3D game in the franchise is also the buggiest and has the least intuitive controls.

On top of that, players aren't even allowed to check the map, making timed missions a trial and error affair. It is also why the missions in the game feel difficult.

1) GTA San Andreas

Often considered by GTA veterans as the best game in the series, GTA San Andreas is also the toughest. It has some ridiculous difficulty spikes throughout the course of the story.

Missions like Freefall, Wrong Side of the Tracks, and the Flight School took an eternity to complete for many players.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

