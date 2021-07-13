Ranking the most unlikeable characters in the GTA series: From annoying to despicable

Given that the GTA franchise has been around for a while, there are bound to be characters that stand out and go on to become footnotes in the history of the series.

While some are remembered for their amazing personalities and brilliant storyline arcs, others are remembered due to being annoying or absolutely despicable characters in the game. With that being said, here are five characters from the franchise, ranked from annoying to despicable.

Man said screw it, surf down the mountain 😤



🎥 DoMeBut pic.twitter.com/AkRxTtoKIF — Grand Theft Auto News (@GTA_INTEL) July 13, 2021

Also Read: Ranking GTA Protagonists based on their popularity - Most popular to least

Ranking five characters in the GTA franchise from most annoying to incredibly despicable

5) Roman Bellic: GTA IV

When it comes to annoying characters in GTA, not many can outdo Roman Bellic. In addition to the terrible accent, he lies to Niko about his lifestyle and living the American dream.

While not exactly a bad guy, Roman's activities are questionable to say the least, and with his spineless attitude, he just makes things hard for everyone around him.

4) Simeon Yetarian - GTA V

According to Simeon Yetarian, everyone in the world is racist, and unsurprisingly he is the target of racism in the country. While not a bad guy, his con job act goes too far after Franklin gets caught and is forced to drive the SUV straight into his shop.

Personne :



simeon yetarian dans GTA V : pic.twitter.com/czaWKg3ncw — Gumball ★ (@GumballUltra) July 20, 2020

Perhaps the greatest moment of his short-lived appearance in GTA V was when he got his head slammed on the car door by Michael. Despite his annoying personality and aura, Simeon was one of the more decent characters to grace the GTA franchise.

3) Big Smoke - GTA San Andreas

Big Smoke is a very complex character to dissect. One on hand, he betrayed CJ, and on the other, he would have gladly given his life for him. Despite being one of the most memorable characters from the franchise, his legacy did not end well.

Cj e big smoke (gta san andreas) pic.twitter.com/P8v3XX0ymG — Traições Fodas (@FodaTraicoes) July 5, 2021

Among all the characters in the game, Big Smoke has a reverse redemption arc, and he goes from friend to foe. However, what makes him truly unlikable is the fact that he not only betrayed CJ but everyone close to him in pursuit of money and power.

Also Read: Is Big Smoke the best villain in the GTA franchise?

2) Frank Tenpenny - GTA San Andreas

Officer FrankTenpenny is the most corrupt cop in GTA San Andreas. From corroborating with criminals, to exploting the system and getting rich, there isn't much he hasn't done to make life hell for CJ and the cast of the game.

Possibly the happiest moment of the game for many players is when Tenpenny's firetruck goes off the bridge, crashes, and he crawls out and meets his end. While not exactly going out in a blaze of glory like Big Smoke did, his death in the game was one of the most loved by players.

5) Trevor Philips - GTA V

When it comes to being unlikeable and just plain toxic, Trevor Philips stands tall in the GTA franchise. Although he is one of the main protagonists in GTA V, there is no other character like him in the entire franchise that reeks of such a distasteful aura.

Trevor Philips is the best character in GTA V and that's a fact 🚶 pic.twitter.com/tm7sgntehv — Raven_Archer (@RavenArcher774) April 13, 2021

If Trevor was not a playable character in the game, players would have gladly eliminated him at the first opportunity. Despite his personality and his "my way or the highway" attitude, he is by far one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

Also Read: 5 GTA San Andreas missions that were awkwardly designed

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinions of the writer.

Edited by siddharth0471s