5 GTA San Andreas missions that were awkwardly designed

GTA San Andreas was a benchmark in the GTA franchise, and it raised the bar many times over when compared to Vice City. The game, filled with a memorable cast of characters, gangs, protagonists, and missions, could be considered one of the best in the series.

Despite the game being exceptional in every aspect, some missions could make any player rage quit in a heartbeat and leave it alone for a few days before trying again.

While they can eventually complete these missions, the frustration and anger players feel while doing these no-brainer missions is beyond exaggeration.

Top 5 GTA San Andreas missions that set players up to fail

1) Learning To Fly

Flying in any game should be fun, right? Well, learning to fly in GTA San Andreas was not pleasant at all for many players.

After purchasing the Verdant Meadows Airfield, CJ is tasked with learning to fly a plane. However, by the time gamers are done with this mission, flying a plane is the last thing they'll want to do in a long time.

In addition to the frustrating series of maneuvers that players are expected to pull off, the shoddy controls made it harder, and crashing into the side of hills is the norm. Suffice to say, those completing this mission on their first try are extremely lucky.

2) Freefall

Much like learning to fly, "Freefall" is another terribly designed in-game mission. Gamers are given a slow plane in which they have to chase down a private jet and board it, all while trying to stay hidden.

Getting into the position to board the jet is just the beginning of the woes. Once onboard, users have to take down enemies and finally control the plane and land it without crashing.

3) Supply Lines

Much like the mission "Demotion Man" from GTA Vice City, players once again have to take control of an RC vehicle to complete this mission. The only contrast is that instead of a helicopter, this time, they have to control a plane, which is easier than done.

While there is only one distinct way to complete the mission, gamers can fail in numerous ways. From running out of fuel to overshooting the moving targets and turning around to re-engage, it is safe to say this mission is challenging and requires careful planning and execution.

4) End of the Line

GTA San Andreas' final mission is aptly named, not just because it is the last mission in-game but also because many players give up after their patience reaches the end of the line.

From storming a building filled with Big Smoke's entourage to chasing down a firetruck to take out Officer Tenpenny, the mission is one big wild goose chase. While being fun and enjoyable, it can stretch out to 30 minutes.

But in all fairness, while the mission is awkwardly designed, it is a fitting end to GTA San Andreas.

5) Farewell, My Love

Driving around in GTA San Andreas is really enjoyable for several reasons, and racing around the map is always fun, except for a certain mission in-game.

Farewell, My Love is one of those missions that seem easy enough but end up being super challenging and frustrating to complete. From having to drive off-road to dodging random vehicles and hitting checkpoints, this mission has it all.

While it's not the most inept mission in GTA San Andreas, it can be rather hard to complete on the first go.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer