5 GTA San Andreas missions that had an unexpected ending

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular editions of the franchise. While GTA 5 might be a bestseller, San Andreas has always had a special place in the hearts of fans due to the versitality it has to offer.

The game has a mission for everyone with so much to do. Moreover, GTA San Andreas also has an immersive storyline with twists and turns at the right instances to keep players engaged throughout till the very last mission.

This also included a range of missions that surprised players with their endings as they were completely unexpected and players wouldn't have seen these endings coming.

This article will take a look at 5 such missions from GTA San Andreas that had unexpected endings.

GTA San Andreas missions with unexpected endings

#1. Black Project

The Truth sends CJ into the Area 69 military base (a sneaky take at Area 51). Players can choose to approach this mission in stealth mode or full on attack, however, it is the end of the mission which makes it interesting.

Players might have used the jetpack as a mode of transport using cheats throughout their GTA San Andreas journey, but this mission is where the jetpack appears in the game for the first time as players use it to escape the high security military facility.

#2. Stowaway

This GTA San Andreas mission is nothing short of a complete Hollywood experience. CJ has to catch a plane while riding a bike. In fact, he needs to make the perfect jump to land directly inside the belly of the plane.

While this might be the most interesting part of the mission, the ending makes it even better. CJ rushes to the cockpit and plants a bomb.

The protagonist later parachutes away from the plane for safety as it blows up in the background, making the scene better than most Hollywood action sequences.

#3. Breaking the Bank at Caligula’s

It was one of the biggest heists in the history of GTA games as CJ arrived undercover at Caligula's casino. An experienced team of robbers with special skillsets including Zero, the explosive expert, and the Yakuza robbed the casino 'Ocean's' style.

The heist was close to an 'explosive' success until Zero's nemesis Berkley alerted the Mafia. The GTA San Andreas mission turned into all-out warfare as CJ sneaked out to another building and took a chopper to return to safety.

#4. Just Business

Indubitably, Just Business is one of the best missions in GTA San Andreas. Rockstar pulled all the creative stops in scripting one of the best chases in the history of the GTA franchise as CJ and Big Smoke run away from a mob deal gone wrong.

In fact, this mission also included the famous truck chase from the legendary Terminator 2 movie. This is the sequence where T-1000 crashes the truck off a bridge.

#5. End of the Line

Not only did End of the Line have an unexpected mission ending, but the last mission of GTA San Andreas ensured the game had an unexpected ending in its entirety.

End of the Line is undoubtedly the best mission in the entire GTA franchise. The deaths of Big Smoke, Tenpenny, and Sweet, and the wrap in the middle of Grove Street brought the storyline of GTA San Andreas to a full circle.

Unlike a few select missions with unexpected endings in other popular GTA games, it was the entire storyline of GTA San Andreas that had an unexpected ending which made it one of the best GTA games ever.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul