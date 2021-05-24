Top 5 missions from GTA San Andreas players wished they could have skipped

When GTA San Andreas came out, it broke the record in the much raved-about franchise, selling over 27 million copies worldwide. The game became one of the best-rated titles in the world.

The gangster culture portrayed in the game was enough to keep players hooked for days on end. Moreover, the difficulty level of the missions featured is what baffled fans to the point of addiction.

Players, for the life of them, couldn't understand why they were so hooked to a game they couldn't simply fly through. That is perhaps what made it a classic in the gaming world. Still, there were missions in the game that made players want to reach inside the screen and crush some bones, like really feel the blood and the gore.

This article looks at five such missions. GTA San Andreas will always be a classical legend in the gaming world, but perhaps, players could have enjoyed it without letting these missions feast on the marrow of their bones.

Five most frustrating missions from GTA San Andreas

5) Supply Lines

Flying a toy plane around the city, wreaking havoc, and causing chaos should be fun, but the toy in question was either criminally whacky, or the player really needed to learn the ropes from scratch.

Either way, this mission was deceptively intriguing in theory but ridiculously hard in practice. However, it's the mission's mind-boggling difficulty that makes it memorable.

GTA San Andreas is known for its perilous quests and challenging missions, and Supply Lines definitely lived up to this definition.

4) Robbing Uncle Sam

Robbing Uncle Sam is never a good idea, neither in real life nor in GTA San Andreas, but one has to do what one must do.

In this mission, not only does the player need to deal with a bunch of military goons while loading crates in a warehouse, but also babysit a grown man whose liability will probably screw the entire mission. This made it one of the hardest missions featured in GTA San Andreas.

3) Learning To Fly

GTA San Andreas may be one of the most rated games globally, but it's not the one that comes to mind when people think about decent flying.

Over the years, GTA games have seen a lot of improvement in graphics and technical advancement. So, naturally, flying a plane in 2021 is not as tacky a task as it used to be back when GTA San Andreas was still hot in the gaming world.

Learning to Fly was one of the most complex GTA San Andreas missions not because players had to deal with many unexpected assaults but because flying a clumsy plane didn't make for the kind of respite people were hoping for.

2) Freefall

If there is a mission that GTA San Andreas fans shouldn't have bothered with, it has to be this one. Freefall sure sounds like one heck of a fun ride, but the mission is anything but fun.

As if the agony of driving a whacky plane in GTA San Andreas wasn't enough, this mission required players to chase down a lightning-fast aircraft on a vehicle that should never have made it to the virtual market.

1) End of the Line

And, of course, the last mission in the game had to pack the punch GTA San Andreas comes so highly recommended for. Driving tanks, killing wave after wave of people, annihilating the enemy, rescuing the back-stabbing jackass, this mission has it all, perhaps like it should.

Some would argue that its difficulty made it hard for them to enjoy the much-anticipated climax. But, after all, this is what GTA San Andreas is alternatively known for: driving people crazy.

Note: This article reflects the author's personal views