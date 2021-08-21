Real Betis FC welcomes Pezzella in classic GTA fashion

Over the last few years, the GTA franchise has cemented itself as much more than gaming royalty.

GTA has developed ties with other disciplines, including music and the silver screen, and has become an unflinching member of the meme culture. Several dialogs from PS2-era titles, including San Andreas, have been turned into memes by the community.

GTA IV: Real Betis Edition. pic.twitter.com/oWVk0olv6T — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) August 19, 2021

Spanish football club Real Betis took things to another level when they announced the signing of Germán Alejo Pezzella on 20 August 2021.

The video is absolutely hilarious and is inspired by GTA San Andreas. Having brought an amusing twist to player reveals, the community has been gushing over the video since it came out.

Real Betis give a GTA inspired welcome

The video starts with striker Ettore Rubial saying,

"Oh boy, here we go again."

The line is a wholesome throwback to the classic GTA San Andreas meme.

Rubial then jogged and jumped in a cumbersome manner like any other character from the PS2-era GTA title, imbuing viewers with a bit of nostalgia.

The video ends with striker and teammate Guido Rodriguez presenting Pezzella with the team's jersey. As with every GTA mission, the video ended with “Mission Passed” sign, implying the successful signing of Pezzella.

Interestingly, Real Betis aren't the first club to pay tribute to the decades-old franchise. A few months prior to this announcement, the Polish team Wisła Płock shared a similar video, which, too, broke the internet.

PS2-era GTA titles getting a remastered version?

Rumors over the last few weeks have suggested that GTA San Andreas, Vice City and Liberty City will be getting a remastered version later this year.

Unfortunately, one of the most credible leakers on the internet, Tom Henderson, stated that a 2021 release for the remastered version of these PS2-era titles seems impossible.

Despite being a rather upsetting piece of information, fans can't fault Rockstar Games for taking its time. The developer is currently working on GTA 6 alongside providing an enhanced and expanded version of GTA 5 for new gen players. Working on a remastered version of the PS2-era titles will be an arduous process.

Having said that, managing more than four games at once seems unfeasible. Be that as it may, the remastered versions will retain their classic storylines and characters. However, they will be released with modern day graphics and mechanics.

