What does respect do in GTA San Andreas?

As Big Smoke once said in GTA San Andreas, respect has to be earned.

Respect+ is the iconic message that players will see whenever they complete a mission. Players will also probably remember the famous jingle that went along with it. Respect is a very important feature in GTA San Andreas. Players will definitely need it if they want to represent Grove Street.

Some players may wonder what respect does in GTA San Andreas. It turns out that one can use it for recruitment. This article will go into detail on what it does and how players can get more. Respect will go a long way toward making Gang Warfare that much easier.

Here is what GTA San Andreas players can do with respect

Respect has been a mainstay of the GTA series for a long time. However, GTA San Andreas takes it up a notch with the recruitment feature. Players will need to gain respect if they want to move up in their gang. Here's what they need to know about this gameplay mechanic.

Respect lets players recruit more gang members

GTA San Andreas focuses on the inner gang conflicts of Los Santos. As a proud member of the Grove Street Families, CJ must gain respect among his fellow gang members. The more respect a player has, the more gang members they can recruit. One can enlist up to seven members at any given time.

In order to recruit, players should use the following commands:

PlayStation / Xbox/Switch : Aim and press the Up D Pad

/ : Aim and press the Up D Pad PC: Aim and press the G key

Recruitment is the main purpose of gaining respect in the first place. Extra bodyguards can really help with Gang Warfare, especially with several enemy waves. GTA San Andreas players will likely gain respect over time.

How to earn respect in GTA San Andreas

There are several ways to earn respect in GTA San Andreas. Here are the most reliable methods that players often use:

Complete story missions

Take out rival gang members, such as the Ballas and Vagos

Wear green clothing items to match Grove Street colors

Gain territories by wiping out gangs

Eliminate drug dealers

Keep in mind that respect can also be lost, based on various factors. Players will lose it if they take out their own gang members or lose territory. GTA San Andreas will always notify the player when they gain or lose respect. They can also check their respect level by bringing up their statistics.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul