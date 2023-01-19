Rockstar Publisher Advertising App seemingly confirms GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Steam port

A Rockstar Publisher Advertising App has been found for what insiders refer to as GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's potential Steam port. Thus, it seems as though the rumors of the game's debut on Valve's popular platform are true. BilllbilKun's old leaks stated that the game would be on the Epic Games Store on January 19, 2023, at 4 pm UTC.

It would be logical to deduce that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition would also be on Steam at a similar date and time. However, gamers should know that there aren't any leaks or official news regarding a patch for this remaster collection.

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now has Rockstar Publisher Advertising App on Steam

Hans_Adam_II is the person who made the discovery regarding the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition getting updated on SteamDB. Nothing too major appears to have changed in the database, apart from the game seeing the inclusion of the Rockstar Publisher Advertising App.

Thus, it would seem Rockstar Games plans to promote these three remasters. The supposed release date for this game on the Epic Games Store is January 19, 2023, meaning a potential Steam port will be out soon.

There have been older leaks regarding the Definitive Edition appearing on both PC stores. These leaks involved a code that referenced Steam and the Epic Games Store but didn't reveal anything substantial.

Interesting note about SteamDB page

Something strange happens if you click on the "install" button (Image via Rockstar Games)

One thing to note is that if players click on the "Install" button on the supposed page of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, they will instead go to the Max Payne 3 store page. The game was released on May 31, 2012, so it's odd to see the Rockstar title appear here.

It is already known that Max Payne 1 and 2 will be remastered. However, nothing has been revealed about the third game receiving such treatment. Nonetheless, the current leaks seem to point to the classic Grand Theft Auto remasters appearing in the near future on this store page.

Other leaks

BTW, 50% off discount have been extended for another week (Jan 19-Feb 02) I’ve seen some articles of media websites who cite me saying that "billbil-kun stated that GTA Trilogy will be the next free game on EGS", Where the Hell did I said that ??!BTW, 50% off discount have been extended for another week (Jan 19-Feb 02) I’ve seen some articles of media websites who cite me saying that "billbil-kun stated that GTA Trilogy will be the next free game on EGS", Where the Hell did I said that ??! 😳BTW, 50% off discount have been extended for another week (Jan 19-Feb 02)

The Epic Games Store port of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will have a 50% discount. Not only that, but the original leaker states that the 50% discount has been extended for an extra week. No specific price has been listed for this supposed port.

It is unknown if Steam will get a similar discount. In related news, there have never been any leaks from BillbilKun about the game being free. Other news outlets have wrongfully reported the situation and have likely mistaken old leaks from BillbilKun regarding other games being available for free in the store.

