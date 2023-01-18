A leaker by the name of billbil-kun has stated that GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will arrive at Epic Games Store at 4 pm on January 19, 2023. Not only that, but this game will have a 50% discount for the first week to entice players.

Rockstar Games has yet to announce anything regarding this remaster's debut on the Epic Games Store. The leaker did not mention Steam, even though the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition did reference both Steam and the Epic Games Store in its files several months ago.

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is speculated to be on Steam and Epic Games Store this Thursday

billbil-kun @BillbilKun



Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released on Epic Games Store on January 19th at 4PM UTC

It will be on sale too with 50% off discount during the first week



#GTA PREMIEREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released on Epic Games Store on January 19th at 4PM UTCIt will be on sale too with 50% off discount during the first week PREMIEREGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be released on Epic Games Store on January 19th at 4PM UTCIt will be on sale too with 50% off discount during the first week#GTA https://t.co/too3dgsRGQ

This news is based on Epic's API, which could be why it references the Epic Games Store and not Steam regarding this remaster's release date. Apart from that, not much else is known about the upcoming ports to these PC platforms.

The last GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition patch was on October 18, 2022. This remaster still has numerous bugs and other issues that gamers would love to see addressed in another patch, but there is no news or leaks confirming that topic.

One GTA insider does mention the game's release this Thursday, which would also be January 19, 2023.

Ben @videotech_



A new update? Major improvements? Shadow drop with no update? A soft relaunch for mobile versions alongside? VR update?



Hoping Any predictions for Thursday's launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for Steam?A new update? Major improvements? Shadow drop with no update? A soft relaunch for mobile versions alongside? VR update?Hoping @RockstarGames can earn back some redemption Any predictions for Thursday's launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for Steam?A new update? Major improvements? Shadow drop with no update? A soft relaunch for mobile versions alongside? VR update?Hoping @RockstarGames can earn back some redemption https://t.co/wCFQt9NX1Y

Some gamers are wondering how and when the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will debut on Steam. The former is an important issue since Steam users can easily see reviews of the game they're purchasing, and it's highly likely that this title will be review bombed. Just for reference, this remaster's average User Score on Metacritic still ranges from 0.6 to 0.9 out of ten, which is abysmal.

Some fans wonder if the game will receive an Overwhelmingly Negative rating on Steam. On a related note, the speculated release date for this version is also January 19, 2023, like its Epic Games Store counterpart.

Fan expectations

Kode-Z @Musical1250 @videotech_ @RockstarGames With Rockstar’s recent efforts, I’m not holding my breath. Would be nice to get an adequate update for all 3 games to make them all less buggy! @videotech_ @RockstarGames With Rockstar’s recent efforts, I’m not holding my breath. Would be nice to get an adequate update for all 3 games to make them all less buggy!

Synth Potato (Ameer) 🥔 @SynthPotato @videotech_ I don’t think they’ll update the games at all, maybe a small minor bug fixes one but that’s it, it’ll be a sneak release, maybe one tweet about it @videotech_ I don’t think they’ll update the games at all, maybe a small minor bug fixes one but that’s it, it’ll be a sneak release, maybe one tweet about it

Harry B @PhoenixCry9744 @videotech_



The players will have to fix their mess again and hopefully they don’t get shit on again. @RockstarGames Wouldn’t be surprised if they just dropped it and it brought some new issues along with it.The players will have to fix their mess again and hopefully they don’t get shit on again. @videotech_ @RockstarGames Wouldn’t be surprised if they just dropped it and it brought some new issues along with it.The players will have to fix their mess again and hopefully they don’t get shit on again.

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk If the GTA Trilogy doesn't get a patch with the Epic Games and Steam release don't expect me to mention it or even talk about it I would rather spend my time tweeting about things I care about if does get a patch I will look into it If the GTA Trilogy doesn't get a patch with the Epic Games and Steam release don't expect me to mention it or even talk about it I would rather spend my time tweeting about things I care about if does get a patch I will look into it

arcticizza12 🌐 @arcticizza12 @cubeshelf They are the worst ports of the old GTA Trilogy that exists, thankfully I bought all the legacy versions on Steam before they took it down. @cubeshelf They are the worst ports of the old GTA Trilogy that exists, thankfully I bought all the legacy versions on Steam before they took it down.

Naturally, fan reception to this remaster's port on the Epic Games Store and Steam is mostly negative. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has been out for over a year, and many still berate it to this day, as the patches haven't fixed every issue yet.

Players expect the upcoming PC ports to be nothing more than just some minor bug fixes. One user in the above tweets even predicts a new update to this remaster that will introduce further glitches. It's far too early to say how the game will perform on Steam and Epic Games Store, let alone what a new patch will look like.

Alton McLawhorn @Altonmcla @BillbilKun I hope to see a major patch that finally fixes everything upon this release. Because GTA III really needs polish along with GTA SA. GTA VC needs it in some areas but it's not nearly as bad as GTA III & SA. @BillbilKun I hope to see a major patch that finally fixes everything upon this release. Because GTA III really needs polish along with GTA SA. GTA VC needs it in some areas but it's not nearly as bad as GTA III & SA.

BunnyWabbit @BugsBunnyWabbit @BillbilKun Hope it releases on Steam on the same day too, and this includes a major update of the game, fixing the cartoony looking characters with broken bodies and necks, proper LOD loading and massive bug fixes. @BillbilKun Hope it releases on Steam on the same day too, and this includes a major update of the game, fixing the cartoony looking characters with broken bodies and necks, proper LOD loading and massive bug fixes.

marcelo @marcelomkbb @BillbilKun @BillbilKun do you have information if it will come with an update? because the game needs a lot @BillbilKun @BillbilKun do you have information if it will come with an update? because the game needs a lot

Some fans hope that the game does release on January 19, 2023, for both major PC stores. The original leaker, billbil-kun, only said the following regarding a port to Steam on the same day:

Otherwise, there are some parts of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition fanbase that are optimistic about the game getting some essential updates once the ports are released. Just keep in mind that all of these discussions about the game are based on the assumption that the January 19, 2023, leak is accurate. It could always be subject to change.

