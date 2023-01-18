A leaker by the name of billbil-kun has stated that GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will arrive at Epic Games Store at 4 pm on January 19, 2023. Not only that, but this game will have a 50% discount for the first week to entice players.
Rockstar Games has yet to announce anything regarding this remaster's debut on the Epic Games Store. The leaker did not mention Steam, even though the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition did reference both Steam and the Epic Games Store in its files several months ago.
The relevant tweet can be seen in the next section of this article.
The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is speculated to be on Steam and Epic Games Store this Thursday
This news is based on Epic's API, which could be why it references the Epic Games Store and not Steam regarding this remaster's release date. Apart from that, not much else is known about the upcoming ports to these PC platforms.
The last GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition patch was on October 18, 2022. This remaster still has numerous bugs and other issues that gamers would love to see addressed in another patch, but there is no news or leaks confirming that topic.
One GTA insider does mention the game's release this Thursday, which would also be January 19, 2023.
Some gamers are wondering how and when the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will debut on Steam. The former is an important issue since Steam users can easily see reviews of the game they're purchasing, and it's highly likely that this title will be review bombed. Just for reference, this remaster's average User Score on Metacritic still ranges from 0.6 to 0.9 out of ten, which is abysmal.
Some fans wonder if the game will receive an Overwhelmingly Negative rating on Steam. On a related note, the speculated release date for this version is also January 19, 2023, like its Epic Games Store counterpart.
Fan expectations
Naturally, fan reception to this remaster's port on the Epic Games Store and Steam is mostly negative. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition has been out for over a year, and many still berate it to this day, as the patches haven't fixed every issue yet.
Players expect the upcoming PC ports to be nothing more than just some minor bug fixes. One user in the above tweets even predicts a new update to this remaster that will introduce further glitches. It's far too early to say how the game will perform on Steam and Epic Games Store, let alone what a new patch will look like.
Some fans hope that the game does release on January 19, 2023, for both major PC stores. The original leaker, billbil-kun, only said the following regarding a port to Steam on the same day:
Otherwise, there are some parts of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition fanbase that are optimistic about the game getting some essential updates once the ports are released. Just keep in mind that all of these discussions about the game are based on the assumption that the January 19, 2023, leak is accurate. It could always be subject to change.
