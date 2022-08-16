GTA 6 expected release date based on insider reports and previous game launches

A few well-known GTA insiders have made some intriguing claims about GTA 6, including speculation about a release date. Jason Schreier, Tom Henderson, and Chris Klippel have all made statements about when they believe the game will be released — and all of them are similar.

They all believe the game will be released in late 2024 or early 2025, and fans are starting to believe the same. This article explains why this is the most likely release window for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Possible release date for GTA 6 based on past launches and leaks

Grand Theft Auto 5 will be turning a decade old in the coming year, and GTA 6 hasn't even been officially announced yet. Apart from acknowledging the game's existence, Rockstar Games hasn't revealed much. However, this doesn't prevent fans or any leakers from speculating on probable release dates.

Grand Theft Auto VI has yet to get an official release date. Fans can, however, focus their speculative efforts on a certain release date or month based on a variety of patterns and leaks. The following are the release dates of previous major Rockstar titles:

Release date Title October 22, 2001 Grand Theft Auto III October 29, 2002 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City October 26, 2004 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas April 29, 2008 Grand Theft Auto IV December 2, 2008 Grand Theft Auto IV PC September 17, 2013 Grand Theft Auto V November 18, 2014 Grand Theft Auto V PC October 26, 2018 Red Dead Redemption 2 November 5, 2019 Red Dead Redemption 2 PC November 11, 2021 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition

The above table can be analyzed to understand how this conclusion was reached. Players may have noticed that Rockstar Games has always launched all of its main titles around the fall season, with Grand Theft Auto 4 being the sole exception.

They released three titles in November and four in the final two weeks of October. Going by this, GTA 6 is likely to be released in the last few months of 2024.

What insiders have reported

Currently, well-known GTA leaker Chris Klippel has the most credible notion of GTA VI's release date. Klippel asserted in March that GTA 6 wouldn't be available until the second half of 2024. This was backed up by Jason Schreier, the well-known Bloomberg reporter whose recent article on the game is being talked about extensively.

Tom Henderson, another leaker who has been revealing significant details about the game and who has also been backed by Schreier, is of the same opinion when it comes to a release date.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be released in October or November of 2024, based on these leaks and judging by the release dates of previous titles. However, players should be aware that this is mere speculation and that there hasn't been any official declaration as of yet.

Precise release date

All Grand Theft Auto titles since Vice City have been released on a Tuesday. Rockstar also follows this pattern with every major DLC for Grand Theft Auto Online. Hence, it is unlikely that they will break this trend with Grand Theft Auto 6. Also, as most sources including Jason Schreier have stated, the game is modeled on Vice City, or Rockstar's interpretation of Miami.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City celebrates its 22nd anniversary on October 29, 2024, and it's a Tuesday. If Rockstar wishes to honor the legacy of their earlier titles, Grand Theft Auto 6 will likely be launched on this day. Additionally, it still falls within the anticipated release window of all the significant leaks.

