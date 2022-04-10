How convincing is the latest GTA 6 screenshot leak?

There have been so many GTA 6 leaks with graphics, characters, and performances that GTA fans don't know what to believe. However, a single image was discovered last November in the San Andreas Definitive Edition that sparked a lot of controversy.

The image is of a house in a seemingly Florida-style setting. The photograph hangs in a random location in the remastered version of the game, with many gamers scratching their heads.

This article will discuss how convincing the latest GTA 6 screenshot leak is.

Note: This article is based on the views of the writer. All the information revolves around a leak and hasn't been confirmed by Rockstar.

One GTA 6 picture says a thousand words

Translated from Portuguese to English (Image via Twitter @Matheusbr9895_)

In recent days, some have claimed that they have confirmation that the image of the house in question is indeed from the next edition of the series. The main problem is that this source is not an industry professional like Tez2, for example, as far as the fans know. For this reason, many people have been taking this post with a pinch of salt.

This is not the first time this image has been suggested. It was from the next GTA game as well. These ideas began in November when easter egg hunters discovered them in a desert bar.

The house's photo was added to the remastered San Andreas by being hung on a wall at The Little Probe Inn, a small tavern near Area 69 in the game. It took some time before fans realized that this was a brand new photograph of a random house, but many wondered why.

Kirsty Cloud



Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.



Another #GTATrilogy mystery hunt. The Lil' Probe'Inn has an unidentified house amongst the UFO photo display... GTAVI? (jk) (or am I, where is this from?)Credit to ArthurZussman, mussefar03 and mrcharhead for these images.

Several Tweets and Reddit posts surrounding this mystery immediately caught the attention of the GTA community when it was suggested that the image was a screenshot from GTA 6. This discussion has been going on for some time now. Below is one of the first Tweets from a user at Rockstar last November.

The above tweet was from the week of the Definitive Edition release, so it did not take too long for GTA sleuths to put two and two together. Also, given that this user is more verified than the newest source, it leads most to believe there is no smoke without fire. GTA 6 hopefuls are genuinely hoping this image leak is accurate, as convincing as it may be, but only time will tell.

