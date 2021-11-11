Is GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition worth purchasing for its upgraded graphics?

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, along with the prequels of the game, is out for the PS4 and PS5. They bring a sense of nostalgia for players globally, and many are playing them before others thanks to their timezones.

The games are becoming available to play at midnight in each country. Many streamers have already started streaming the game, and users can already experience GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

With the actual gameplay footage out for fans to judge, many have expressed disappointment after looking at the gameplay. The graphical enhancements, on the other hand, do look pretty good if gamers ignore the bugs.

Should players buy GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for its upgraded graphics?

With an actual glimpse of what the gameplay looks like, players are now split in two. Some believe that the game doesn't look much better than the remaster done for the Android and iOS releases back in 2013, while others are delighted with the latest definitive edition.

Many graphical enhancements make the game look as good as any 2021 title. But the character models lack finesse when compared to the graphics of the environment.

On the other hand, the characters look more natural when they talk in the game, making it a lot more immersive.

Rockstar Games has remastered the game using the Unity Engine, and the difference is quite visible. They made good use of features like RTX, making the game's lighting look hyper-realistic with perfect reflections and shadows.

The water effects look more natural, with light dispersing from rain giving things a more natural feel.

There is no fog, which makes the draw distance much better, and gamers can see things that are further away. This makes it possible for them to look at the whole map of GTA San Andreas by standing atop Mount Chiliad.

Conclusion

With all the graphical enhancements, it completely changes how the game looks. The Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas is definitely worth the purchase, and the game looks stunning.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer