Leaker says GTA 4 remaster might come out before GTA 6

According to a recent leak, GTA 6 may not be the next game on Rockstar's launch schedule. Instead, they might release another remaster, that of GTA 4, before a new Grand Theft Auto title comes out.

This was revealed by Matheus Victor, the Brazilian leaker who has been gaining quite the name due to his alleged leaks for Grand Theft Auto 6. He has also made statements about a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster, as well as Grand Theft Auto Online's next big update. This article explores rumors about a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster.

GTA 6 leaker claims a remaster of GTA 4 might be arriving soon

After more than a decade of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 might eventually be released in 2024 or the following year. This is what a growing number of leakers, including Tom Henderson, Tez2, and even Matheus Victor are claiming, and not Rockstar. This implies that the wait is almost nearing its end.

However, another rumor indicates that the series' next release won't be a sequel to GTA 5 but rather a remaster of GTA 4. It may not be surprising that Grand Theft Auto 4 is reportedly getting its own remaster because any game from the series sells like hotcakes at this point. Even the disastrously remastered 3D Universe trilogy performed quite well in terms of sales.

The first three games in the 3D Universe series were remastered by Rockstar Games and published last year. All three of them - Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas - were bundled together. Due to its low quality and numerous bugs, this remastered collection - originally dubbed the "Definitive Edition"m- ultimately came to be known as the "Defective Edition."

The source of this rumor

Matheus Victor, who says that a remake of the fourth mainline game in the series is in the works, is the source of the rumor. He has not provided more information, although he has mentioned that it will be packaged with two other Grand Theft Auto games.

Apart from the game's two single-player expansions, it is unknown what these two other games may be. This theory, however, is unlikely, given that Matheus made it clear that they are Grand Theft Auto titles.

However, these could also be two other 3D Universe titles that were never ported - Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories.

More details revealed by Matheus

Matheusvictorbr- @Matheusbr9895_ Recebi Informações Recentemente sobre a próxima entrada da Série GTA.



A idéia que a Rockstar Games propôs, era a história de 2 irmãos- sendo 1 Homem e 1 Mulher, que se separou depois que seus pais foram mortos, No Prólogo em 2003. Recebi Informações Recentemente sobre a próxima entrada da Série GTA.A idéia que a Rockstar Games propôs, era a história de 2 irmãos- sendo 1 Homem e 1 Mulher, que se separou depois que seus pais foram mortos, No Prólogo em 2003.

Matheus Victor has been revealing many leaks recently, and some of them are simply reiterations of what he has claimed before. According to him, the upcoming GTA title is set in the modern day, with a prologue set in 2003. It will allegedly feature several locations, including Miami (Vice City), Brazil, Cuba, and Colombia.

Matheus also revealed certain details about the story, such as the protagonists and their backstory. He mentioned that the lead characters are supposedly a brother and sister who get separated during the events of the prologue. It is during the prologue that their parents get killed by a cartel, which ultimately leads them to go against said cartel.

Such rumors will always persist, whether they relate to the release of a new GTA game, a remaster, or even a new update for Grand Theft Auto Online. Players would therefore be better off treating any such rumor with caution.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far