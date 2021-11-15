San Andreas vs Vice City: Which GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition game has more cheat codes?

Cheats are one of the main features that players enjoy in the GTA Trilogy. With the release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games has brought back all the nostalgic cheats in the game that the newer entries to the GTA franchise seem to lack.

Many players remember the cheats to each game in the GTA Trilogy like the back of their hand. Maintaining the nostalgia, Rockstar Games has retained the same codes that the games had when they were originally released. Here's a look at the cheats from each game.

Which GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition game provides more cheat codes? (San Andreas vs Vice City)

GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City features 46 different cheat codes with which players can spawn vehicles, gain health and change character models, among many others. Many players remember these cheats by heart and are looking forward to trying them out in the definitive edition of GTA Vice City. Players can activate these cheats while playing the game and do not need to go into the pause menu to do so.

GTA San Andreas

There are over 70 cheats that are included in the new version of GTA San Andreas. Players can use these cheats to do many fun things in the game, such as increase their wanted level, spawn tanks and helicopters along with many other things. Players can activate these cheats without going to the pause menu and can input them in free roam.

Popular cheats that players use in GTA Vice City

Weapon Set 1 - THUGSTOOLS

Lower Wanted Level to 0 - LEAVEMEALONE

Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger - GETTHEREQUICKLY

Lance Skin - LOOKLIKELANCE

Jezz Skin - ROCKANDROLLMAN

Rainy Weather - CATSANDDOGS

Popular cheats that players use in GTA San Andreas

Get full health and armor, and $250,000 - INEEDSOMEHELP

Infinite ammo - FULLCLIP

Hitman skill rating with all weapons - PROFESSIONALKILLER

Maximum fat - WHOATEALLTHEPIES

Conclusion

Both the games in the GTA Trilogy have some really fun cheats that let players do many crazy things in the games, from flying cars to floating around in Jetpacks. But when it comes to having a larger variety of cheats, the crown goes to GTA San Andreas. The game inherited a lot of cheats that featured in GTA Vice City and had a lot more added by Rockstar Games to add a bit of spice to the San Andreas experience.

