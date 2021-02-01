Santo Capra Patterns Sweater as free bonus for completing the Cayo Perico Heist finale this week in GTA Online

GTA Online players love only one thing more than fast cars and big guns: fancy clothes. The game provides enough cosmetic items, clothing, and other items to keep players satisfied and continuously on the lookout for ways to up their drip game on the streets.

Rare outfits and clothing are just as sacred and valued in GTA Online as they are in real life. Players who happened to have missed out on timed collectibles such as clothing are in luck this week as the Santo Capra Patterns Sweater is available as a free bonus this week in GTA Online.

To get the sweater, all they must do is complete the Cayo Perico Heist Finale this week, after which they will receive the sweater in their wardrobe.

This week in GTA Online, complete the Cayo Perico HEIST Finale and receive the Capra Patterns Sweater as a free bonus.https://t.co/Kli7X4V3vL pic.twitter.com/r9ehCI9f8D — GTA News 😷 RockstarINTEL.com (@GTAonlineNews) January 31, 2021

Seeing as how popular the Cayo Perico Heist is in GTA Online, many would have no problems availing this free bonus. The heist is undoubtedly one of the best ways to make money repeatedly.

The setup and preliminary costs involved in the heist, such as the Kosatka, are covered easily after the first couple of repeat playthroughs. Playing through the Heist time and time again is still kept interesting as there are so many ways to approach it.

The heist truly represents the kind of scale and scope Rockstar Games had been aiming for regarding how open heists need to be in GTA Online. The player has a tonne of options when it comes to approach, which is why each playthrough can feel drastically different from the others.

The Santo Capra Patterns Sweater will be available as a free bonus only for this week. Therefore, players should ideally be looking to get the heist underway soon. The option to play it solo makes it easier for them to make a few million bucks quickly.