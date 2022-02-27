Should GTA 6 have a larger map than its predecessors

GTA 6 should absolutely have a bigger map than all of its predecessors. Some hopeful fans have even imagined one so large that it could fit every single previous GTA map inside it.

While this might be wishful thinking, the truth is that gamers know very little about the GTA 6 map in terms of its size and composition. Fans everywhere are hoping it will at least be big enough to include more than one city and some new and exciting wilderness to explore.

This article will discuss whether GTA 6 should have a larger map than its predecessors.

GTA 6 map will undoubtedly be the biggest yet

A recent leak about a new patent for Take2 Interactive has hinted that there may be a huge map coming, unlike anything gamers could ever expect. The patent appears to be about the lack of loading screens for players when moving seamlessly from one session to another.

In a description of the patent on Reddit, the user u/CoryLVV was able to explain the most important part of the leak in a nutshell, as most of the patents are indecipherable to the common eye.

In short, the patent outlines a system that allows R* to seamlessly switch a player from one session to another without a loading screen. This means if you are flying from one area to another, during that time you will switch to a new session without any loading." - u/CoryLVV via Reddit

GTA fans who saw this post took it to effectively mean that the map will be so big that Rockstar needs to patent new software allowing for the connection of multiple sessions to spread over a much larger area.

While the leak does elude to a much larger map for the GTA 6 it, has not yet been 100% confirmed. However, it has given gamers and fans worldwide some renewed hope that they will be seeing a very big map in the next game when it is finally released. Almost every single player in the world would agree that yes, a bigger map is what people need and want for GTA 6.

A bigger map means more for the players to experience and more amazing opportunities for Rockstar and Take-Two to blow gamers' minds with all of the new things they are keeping so very well hidden.

