GTA 6 map ideas: Should the next game feature more urban areas or less?

Rockstar Games has explored and created many different landscapes, small villages, towns, and cities in the evolution of the games leading up to GTA 6. Curious fans want to know what the map is going to look like in terms of how many urban cityscapes there will be, as well as what the new wilds of the game will look like.

While there has been a lot of speculation about the next GTA map, not to mention countless fanmade concepts online, gamers still have no idea what the new map is going to look like.

GTA 6 map is sure to be the biggest of all time

The YouTube video above is one of the latest updates on what fans can expect from GTA 6, specifically the map. It talks about how a new patent has been acquired by Take2 Interactive that allows for seamless transitions between sessions on a single map, without loading screens.

This means the map might be bigger than anyone can conceive.

If it is in fact the largest, most mind-blowing map, users must wonder how much of the map will consist of urban areas.

This brings up the question of whether it will be better to have more urban areas in GTA 6 or less. It is best to weigh up the pros and cons.

More urban areas

So many cities to populate the GTA 6 map with (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most fans feel like having mostly urban areas in the game would eliminate the "dead space" on the map that comes with having too much rural land. In GTA 5, for example, players will never congregate or spend much time at all north of Sandy Shore unless they are doing a mission. This is a good reason to have more urban areas in GTA 6.

On the other hand, if there are too many large urban areas and cities, the title will lose some of its realism. After GTA 4 was set entirely in a New York-style Liberty City, fans graduated to a much more intricate and beautifully designed world with GTA 5.

The lakes, mountains, deserts, and smaller communities did add a lot of depth to the game. This is a depth that gamers also do not want to lose going forward in the series.

Less urban areas

The quiet towns of the GTA games (Image via Sportskeeda)

Some GTA fans quite enjoy the quieter towns and villages that make up part of the GTA map. They are places that look quaint and are far from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Some players even choose to set up all of their GTA Online businesses north of Los Santos in GTA 5 to avoid other gamers. Even those who do not frequent these sites feel they do not want to see them disappear completely in GTA 6.

The delicate balance is knowing when enough rural land and locations are enough. Many GTA 5 fans who love the game still wish that there was not as much open space. Or they would have liked to see another urban area north of the game, for balance. Too much of an open area is not ideal.

It's all about the perfect balance

The GTA Americas fan-made map for GTA 6 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The map above is a massive concept where a GTA fan has recreated the map of the USA but replaced major cities with ones from the GTA universe. While this is very interesting, it again seems to have the issue of too much blank space in the center between each city.

In the end, most GTA fans would agree that the balance of having enough rural landscape to admire the beauty or get some peace and quiet, with incredible city locations not too far away, is what they want to see from the GTA 6 map.

Edited by Ravi Iyer