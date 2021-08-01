Should GTA 6 map contain locations from previous games?

GTA fans have been waiting for GTA 6 for quite a while now. Most of them want the next game in the series to bring back locations from previous games.

Since introducing the HD Universe with GTA 4, Rockstar has been reintroducing locations from previous GTA games. Liberty City and San Andreas had their HD counterparts in GTA 4 and 5, respectively. These weren't mere recreations but had some major changes.

The HD variant of Liberty City was well-praised for its realistic portrayal of New York City. The new San Andreas was met with some disappointment. Whereas GTA San Andreas had three distinct cities and their surrounding regions, GTA 5 only had one.

Whatever the reaction, it is clear that this is the trend that the HD games are following. As a result, it is natural for fans to anticipate a return to a previously visited location in GTA 6.

GTA 6: Should the map see a return to previous GTA games?

The GTA series has had a long history, beginning in 1997. The first game featured three maps - Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vice City. The sequel presented an alternate futuristic map called Anywhere City.

Rockstar recreated Liberty City from its first game in GTA 3, the series' first 3D title. The following games saw a remake of Vice City and San Andreas too. Although San Andreas in the first title represented San Francisco, in GTA San Andreas, it was an entire state.

San Francisco was portrayed through San Fierro, one of the three explorable cities in the game. In this manner, Liberty City has been revisited thrice while San Andreas came out twice. As a result, GTA fans are hoping for a remake of Vice City in GTA 6.

It would also be the most logical choice, as players would undoubtedly be ecstatic to be able to play in Vice City again. Even returning to an older GTA title's map would be preferable to creating a new map.

The probability of a Vice City setting for GTA 6 is pretty high, considering that almost every leak has this in common. From the Project Americas leak to Tom Henderson and Jason Schreier's tweets, almost every source has mentioned Vice City as the upcoming setting.

Some have also hypothesized a combined map of previous games, which seems a bit too ambitious, even by Rockstar's standards. However, this could be true as many GTA map mods are being discontinued. A popular mod called GTA United, which combined all 3D Universe maps in GTA San Andreas, was taken down by its developers.

This is because Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has been issuing DMCA notices to developers of GTA map mods. While most fans believe this to be another instance of corporate greed, others believe this to be a hint of GTA 6 being set in a previous game location.

Whatever the case may be, fans are likely to see a return to a previous game location in GTA 6.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen