Should Rockstar Games add more limited-time content like the Halloween UFO event to GTA Online?

GTA Online is known for its featured updates where Rockstar Games often implements fun events for players to enjoy, such as the ongoing Halloween UFO event. It's proven to be quite a hit with fans so far, who love its many new features. The Phantom Car and Slashers event is being particularly well-received by the community.

Having limited time content added to GTA Online also gives players more incentive to log in often. These special events are the reason for the success of GTA Online. Although the game is eight years old, Rockstar Games implements constant updates to keep things fresh and alive.

Rockstar's success of Halloween UFO event in GTA Online

During the Halloween season in GTA Online, Rockstar implemented a UFO event. UFOs began showing up in Blaine County on October 15 and disappeared as soon as players got close to it.

In order for players to observe these UFOs, they need to find an extraterrestrial vehicle at these locations:

Top end of the peninsula in Southern Paleto Bay.

Above the sunken UFO off the coast of San Andreas in the far north.

On top of Mount Chiliad.

Many other exciting events and features were added to GTA Online in the Halloween update. Rockstar introduced 2x bonus GTA$ and RP for Alien Survivals game mode in GTA Online. The Lucky Wheel prize at the Casino was changed from the Vapid Peyote Gasser to the Albany Lurcher.

With all the fun that these events added to GTA Online, there were many discounts during the Halloween update. Here are the discounts on vehicles:

MTL Nightmare Cerberus - 50% off

Declasse Nightmare Brutus - 50% off

HVY Nightmare Scarab - 50% off

Vapid Nightmare Imperator - 50% off

Annis Nightmare ZR380 - 50% off

Western Nightmare Deathbike – 50% off

LCC Sanctus – 35% off

Pfister Growler – 30% off

Additionally, there is a 40% discount on Arcade property too.

All these exciting events and discounts are what keep GTA Online as successful as it has been even eight years since the release of the game. So yes, Rockstar Games must keep adding such limited-time content to the game in order to keep it interesting for the many loyal players of the game who've stuck by it all this time.

