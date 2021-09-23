GTA Online weekly update 09/23/21: Karin Previon Prize Ride, 2x payout on biker businesses, and more

Stumbling out the gate this week, Rockstar Games' weekly update for GTA Online launched into a few issues. Right around the time the update usually drops, GTA Online servers for PS4, Xbox One and PC simultaneously crashed, leaving players stranded with no information. After a few hours of downtime, the servers are back and so is the list of new discounts and bonuses for the week.

Everything new in GTA Online this week

New Content

Karin Previon - Place top 5 in an LS Car Meet Series race for 4 days in a row to Claim the Prize Ride

2x Reputation bonus on Pursuit Races - LS Tuners

Podium Vehicle

Nagasaki Outlaw

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Deadline

2x GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions (Cocaine, Methamphetamine )

Discounted Content

40% off Western Rampant Rocket ($ 555,000)

40% off Dinka Vindicator ($ 378,000)

30% off Vapid Dominator ASP ($ 1,242,500 / 931,875)

50% off RC Bandito ($ 795,000)

40% off All Clubhouses

40% off Renovations Clubhouses

50% off Cocaine Lockup - Open Road Businesses

50% off Methamphetamine Lab - Open Road Businesses

50% off Supplies - Open Road Businesses

Twitch Prime Bonuses

65% off Lampadati Casco ($ 316,540 / 238,000)

35% off Dinka RT3000 ($ 1,114,750 / 836,062.5)

Time Trial

LSIA, Par Time 01:43:40

RC Bandito Time Trial

Cemetery, Par Time 01:20:00

Most profitable biker businesses on 2x money this week

The Cocaine Lockup and Meth Lab businesses in GTA Online are offering double the money and RP this week in GTA Online. Last week, the three least profitable biker businesses were on 2x payouts, namely Weed, Document Forgery, and Counterfeit Cash.

The properties needed to start Coke and Meth sell missions are also available for a 50% discount this week, making it the perfect time for players who have held off buying them to go out there and snag them.

With the amount of profit they will ship thanks to the 2x bonus this week, these properties will turn players' investments into profit in no time.

