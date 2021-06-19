Should Rockstar Games keep multiple protagonists in GTA 6?

GTA 5 was a major leap from previous GTA titles in several ways. One of the most significant changes was the ability to switch between multiple protagonists.

The Grand Theft Auto series always had a single protagonist in every game before GTA 5. In the 2D Universe titles before GTA 3, the protagonist added little impact to the storyline. The first GTA game and its expansion had the option to choose between multiple available characters, but it was purely aesthetic.

Since the dawn of the 3D Universe, the plot has been considerably more involved with its main characters, eventually leading to a serious narrative and intense character development.

Should GTA 6 have multiple protagonists like GTA 5?

Fans have been divided on the debate between multiple protagonists and a single one for the next GTA game. Some feel that having numerous playable characters in GTA 5 was unnecessary, while others think it was a welcome change.

Customizable protagonist with RPG elements

A customizable protagonist has always been a mainstay of roleplaying games. Despite being hugely successful, RPGs used to have a niche fanbase and never enjoyed the mass appeal of games like GTA.

This has changed in recent years, with simplified games like Skyrim specifically targeting casual gaming audiences.

Character creation has also been present in many GTA competitors, like the Saints Row series and the Godfather games. With GTA Online, Rockstar introduced this feature for the first time in the GTA franchise.

Games like Cyberpunk 2077 have shown that character creation does not lead to a blank slate protagonist who lacks depth and involvement in the central plot. Chooseable backstories and personality traits in such titles impact the narrative and make for multiple playthroughs.

Frequent character juggling

The ability to switch between multiple protagonists is frequently utilized in missions, but it only serves to make the gameplay unnecessarily complex in most cases. The repeated juggling between the three characters in GTA 5 often gets tedious during specific missions, where players focus on all three instead of one.

This has a detrimental influence on their ability to finish the objectives efficiently. This innovative feature does have its advantages, including the unique character switch animations, which only add depth and individuality to the characters.

However, many players thought GTA 5's plotline was worse than its predecessors, with its outdated humor and light take on the narrative only muddying the experience.

If GTA 6 wants to focus on its narrative instead of unconventional gameplay, it may be best for Rockstar to abandon the multiple protagonist narrative.

Edited by Ravi Iyer