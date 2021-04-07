Should Rockstar Games have a roadmap of content for GTA Online?

Rockstar's breakout hit GTA Online has essentially taken over the multiplayer video game segment with over 7 years of continued success. Launched as an add-on to GTA 5's singleplayer component, GTA Online exceeded all expectations, as the persistent open world and economy has kept players coming back across generations.

However, with the frequency of updates and the scale that they launch with, it begs the question as to whether GTA Online would benefit from having a public roadmap in the case of content updates.

Would GTA Online benefit from having a public content roadmap?

With GTA Online, the traditional update structure of weekly drip-fed content and occasional DLC releases is followed. The drawback to this approach is that players are only aware of the current week's changes and must wait until next week for content update drops.

With a roadmap structure such as the The Crew 2's for example, players can look forward to specifically what they want in the game and plan their moves accordingly.

The Crew 2's content roadmap is incredibly detailed telling players exactly what they want

With a content roadmap, players can learn which new vehicles are launching at a particular date, save up some money and purchase exactly what they want. In the current system, players experience a lot of buyer's remorse, as they spend millions on vehicles or property, only to find them at a 40% discount in the next week.

The Division 2's roadmap informs players of upcoming events and content

A detailed roadmap also informs players of new heists and the equipment needed to access them instantly, such as buying the Kosatka to get access to the Cayo Perico heist in the latest title update.

Judging by Rockstar Games' history, a public roadmap seems unlikely as of now, but it would definitely be a welcome change for players of the game.

