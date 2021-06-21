Should Rockstar include cross-platform play in GTA 6?

It is unclear if GTA 6 will have a separate online feature, let alone a cross-play one.

Online games that support cross-platform play can be played on multiple platforms. Those who own games on PCs, for example, can play them with friends who own them on a different console, such as the PS5.

Rockstar Games is well-known for not including cross-platform functionality in its online games, such as GTA Online and Red Dead Online.

Would Rockstar benefit from including cross-play in GTA 6?

Why Rockstar doesn't have cross-play in its games

GTA 5 was released as a console-exclusive title before an enhanced edition with improved features was launched for PC. This may have been a reason for not including cross-play in GTA Online, as the console and PC versions have many differences.

Another reason for not having cross-play is that GTA Online and Red Dead Online are moderately successful without the feature. Thus, it makes little financial sense for them to include a feature in the game that would waste considerable time and effort.

Modding support in PC versions allows for new styles of gameplay, like the RP servers. This kind of adaptability is not possible on consoles and, as such, adds a significant disparity between PCs and consoles.

Should GTA 6 have an online feature with cross-play enabled?

Future Rockstar titles, including GTA 6, will most likely have cross-platform play enabled. Fans have been demanding it for a long time, and it is becoming a common trend in modern video games.

Some players believe that cross-platform play between consoles and PCs would bring hackers to the console versions. GTA Online doesn't have a good anti-hacking system, and future online titles should have such measures before introducing cross-platform play.

Another feature related to cross-play is cross-saving, which allows for a seamless transfer of saves between consoles. While the benefits of cross-play are somewhat debatable, a cross-saving feature is definitely beneficial to players who own different platforms.

Therefore, if GTA 6 were to have an online variant, it would surely be better with at least some cross-platform features available.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer