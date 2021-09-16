Sprint Race in GTA Online: All you need to know

When players feel like they have had enough of the chaos of the streets in GTA Online, they can always take a break and do something recreational.

Few things are as satisfying as leaving your contenders in the dust on the fast track, and that's precisely why Sprint Races are so prevalent in GTA Online.

These races test the player's might on wheels and prompt them to drive faster and invest in more expensive vehicles.

While players can always utilize their stock cars for these races, they are recommended to upgrade their vehicles to the max before entering the battlefield.

Sprint Race in GTA Online

(Image via classic.trader.com)

Players can start a Sprint Race from the LS Car Meet in any free lobby via their interaction menu. Two to four players can join the invite and accept the challenge.

Players are teleported to Tractor Parts Warehouse on Popular Street, which serves as the starting point for the race. The game will choose a random destination for the race.

Players can use the allotted GPS to find their way around, but they are not required to. They can also choose any route they would like to take as long as it leads to the designated destination.

Contenders in the race are on non-contact passive mode, and the rest of the players in the lobby are put on ghost mode.

The race is completed when the leader goes through the finish line and marks the end.

How to join a sprint race in GTA Online

To join sprint races in GTA Online, the player will need to be a Los Santos Car Meet member.

After registering as a member, they will need to unlock the Los Santos Car Meet option from the Interaction Menu.

These are the steps the player would need to take to activate the race in GTA Online:

Go to the Los Santos Car Meet in your car

Bring up the interaction menu

Click on Los Santos Car Meet

Scroll down and click on the sprint race option

Wait for the game to send a message to the gathered players. A 30-sec countdown starts as soon as a player joins the race.

