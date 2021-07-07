SVRP Server for GTA 5 Roleplay: All you need to know

SVRP (Subversion Roleplay), a semi-realistic GTA 5 Roleplay server, was founded in September 2019. It was updated to SVRP 2.0 in 2020 to prevent frequent DDoS attacks and improve stability.

The SVRP server is operationally no different from other RP servers and the players have to make a character with a unique back-story, traits, personalities and role-play this character in the GTA 5 RP server.

In this article, we will be going through everything you need to know about the SVRP GTA 5 RP server.

Everything you need to know about the SVRP GTA 5 RP server

#1- Members

As per the latest count it has 23,068 members.

It is very popular amongst the GTA role-playing community as it provides some of the best role-play experiences and offers some unique interesting jobs such as fishing, poultry farming and mining.

Some of the best Indian RP streamers like RakaZone Gaming, TbOne and Qayzer Gaming play on it.

SVRP servers want their members to remain professional and have strict rules and guidelines to maintain immersion while role-playing. Going against these may result in a ban or suspension from the server.

#2- Whitelisting Process

To get accepted on the server, players need to first register with the SVRP website and join their discord. This whitelisting is a two-step process – the application and the interview.

1) Application

After creating an account on the SVRP website, the player can access the Whitelisting application.

The whitelisting application consists of two parts. The initial part seeks to first confirm whether the player is a part of the SVRP Discord and his Discord ID, whether he has read the guidelines and does he have a working microphone for voice chat.

The questionnaire then seeks general information about the player’s experience in role-playing, and subjective questions like what role-play means to the player.

The latter part of the SVRP whitelist application requires players to answer questions such as their GTA role-play character – name, back-story, their character's details, motivations, strengths, and weaknesses.

Hypothetical situations are put forth and the player has to answer them as their imaginary GTA role-play character.

A lot of effort should be put into making this part of the application creative, original and interesting, or else the application may get rejected by the SVRP moderators.

Once the application is accepted, the player is allocated a time slot for a personal interview on the SVRP Discord. In case of rejection of the application, the player has to wait for at least a week before submitting another one.

2)Interview

During the interview, the player can be asked questions ranging from the general things about servers to GTA role-play rules by a single or a panel of moderators.

The results of the interview are immediately displayed in the #interview-results section on the SVRP Discord.

#3- SVRP 3.0

The SVRP server recently announced the release of a new version, SVRP 3.0, which will be released sometime later this year. This was hyped up by the SVRP Twitter account.

