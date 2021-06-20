Techno Gamerz's 5 best GTA 5 videos that have mods

Ujjwal Chaurasia, also known as Techno Gamerz, is one of the biggest GTA YouTubers in India with a subscriber base of 17.5 million.

Techno Gamerz started his channel in 2017, where he played Android games and reviewed them. He slowly moved onto making GTA 5 content.

Techno Gamerz often uses mods in his GTA 5 videos and makes a story around them to keep his videos fresh and interesting.

Here is our list of the best Techno Gamerz videos that feature mods.

Best GTA 5 mod videos by Techno Gamerz

1) Mafia mansion found in North Yankton

The video features 'Travel to North Yankton' mod. The mod lets players explore the area of North Yankton in free roam.

North Yankton is where the prologue mission of GTA 5 takes place, and it cannot be explored or returned to outside of the prologue mission.

Techno Gamerz also used the 'open all interiors' mod to open the auction house.

Download the Travel to North Yankton mod here.

Download the Open All Interiors mod here.

2) I stole police top secret car

In this video, Techno Gamerz uses the Batmobile MK2 mod and changes the skin to white to make it look like a police vehicle.

The Batmobile is an iconic vehicle from the Batman comics and movies. The car is fitted with an automatic cannon that can damage vehicles and is super fast.

Download the Batmobile MK2 mod here.

3) Biggest bank robbery on Suzuki Hayabusa

This video uses the 'Jobs and heist creation' mod. The jobs and heist creation mod adds a ton of community created jobs and heists to GTA 5. Here is a list of heists the mod adds-

Humane Labs Heist - steal the chemical weapons and deliver them to the buyer.

Aircraft Carrier Heist - steal the P99 Lazer and deliver it to the hangar.

Yacht Heist - steal the coke and deliver it to the buyer.

Stockade Heist - use explosives to steal cash from a stockade.

These missions are not part of the main story of GTA 5 and will have no impact on the game world.

Download the Jobs and Heist creation mod here.

4) First prize is Buggati of this racing tournament

This video uses the "street races" mod. The street races mod adds a bunch of community-made race tracks to GTA 5.

These races can be accessed from the mod menu and can be deactivated anytime.

The player can customize multiple aspects of the race like number of AI opponents, number of laps, traffic density and the prize for winning.

Download the mod here.

5) I stole Prime Ministers car

This video uses the Menyoo PC mod. The Menyoo PC mod lets players create their own missions in GTA 5.

The mod lets players spawn and place in-game assets like NPCs, vehicles, walls, etc. wherever they want. This allows players to set up their own scenarios and mission areas.

Download the mod here.

