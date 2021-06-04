Tempesta vs Reaper, which discounted car should GTA Online players get this week?

GTA Online’s supercar market features heavy discounts this week as both the Pegassi Tempesta and the Pegassi Reaper go on sale. Despite being very similar in price, both vehicles have stark differences that clearly define one of the two as the superior purchase.

Fans can read on to get a detailed breakdown of each vehicle’s strengths and weaknesses and learn a few nuances of the cars that the statistics don’t spell out.

Which supercar is superior in GTA Online, the Pegassi Tempesta or the Pegassi Reaper?

The Tempesta

Based on the Lamborghini Huracan and Centenario, the Pegassi Tempesta is an absolute beauty in GTA Online. It sports many customization options and color combinations that genuinely allow players to make it their own.

In terms of stock performance statistics, the Tempesta is quite impressive:

Speed - 84.24

- 84.24 Acceleration - 90.00

- 90.00 Braking - 33.33

- 33.33 Handling - 80.30

- 80.30 Drivetrain - AWD

- AWD Weight - 1,422 KG

- 1,422 KG Top speed (fully upgraded) - 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h)

(fully upgraded) - 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) Price: GTA $1,329,000 (GTA$ 797,400 after discount)

The Reaper

Based on a hybrid between the Lykan Hypersport and the Lamborghini Huracán, the Pegassi Reaper is significantly larger than the Tempesta. In terms of customization options, it features fewer possibilities than the Tempesta.

The stock performance statistics are very similar to the Tempesta, barring the drivetrain configuration of the Reaper.

Speed - 85.31

- 85.31 Acceleration - 91.25

- 91.25 Braking - 36.67

- 36.67 Handling - 80.91

- 80.91 Drivetrain - RWD

- RWD Weight - 1,300KG

- 1,300KG Top speed (fully upgraded) - 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h)

(fully upgraded) - 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) Price: GTA $1,595,000 (GTA$ 957,000 after discount)

The verdict

As is customary in GTA Online, AWD cars have certain advantages in terms of handling and acceleration, and the Tempesta is no exception. Its instantaneous launch makes the Reaper’s throttle response look sluggish.

Across corners, the Tempesta boasts impressive downforce and always feels planted no matter how fast players chuck it around corners. However, the same cannot be said for the Reaper as it tends to oversteer if pushed too hard around corners.

In terms of racing and track performance, the Tempesta is superior in almost every regard, barring top speed, which is irrelevant when the difference is a measly 0.50 mph.

If players are looking for a track beast or an efficient way to traverse Los Santos, the Tempesta is the superior choice. However, if the Reaper’s aesthetics appeal to players, it could work as an eye-grabber while driving down Rockford Hills.

