The fastest car in every mainline GTA game, ranked

Cars are an integral part of GTA, and fans love the variety of vehicles in the games, be it in the 3D or HD universe. Some cars make repeated appearances in GTA games due to their popularity among players. The Infernus, Cheetah, Comet, and Banshee are classic examples.

Whether it's for a race or a getaway car, speed is what makes these beasts fun to drive. This article pits the fastest cars in the series against each other. The top three spots on this list are tied, since all the cars top out at 149 mph.

Ranking the fastest cars in the GTA franchise

5) GTA 4: Vapid Bullet GT (101 mph)

GTA 4 was released in 2008 and was the first game in the HD Universe. The highly improved graphics and physics engine were loved by fans, and Liberty City was home to many iconic cars.

However, none of them were a match for the Vapid Bullet GT that featured in the Ballad of Gay Tony DLC. As the name and looks suggest, the car is heavily inspired by the Ford GT. However, it also takes a few stylistic elements from the Lamborghini Murcia and Nissan Skyline.

The car was also a part of GTA San Andreas, 5, and Online.

4) GTA 5: Pißwasser Dominator (126.50 mph)

2013's GTA 5 was released with many new features and ground-breaking mechanics. Players were also spoilt for choice as far as vehicles were concerned. They could choose from sports cars, super cars, civilian cars, compacts, and much more.

Rockstar Games continues to add more cars to the Online version with every DLC. However, the story mode never received any content expansions, and the Pißwasser Dominator remained at the top since its launch. Like all other dominators, this is also based on the fifth-generation Ford Mustang from real life.

For fans who are curious, the current fastest car in all of GTA Online is the Stirling GT, which has a top speed of 156.80 mph.

3) GTA San Andreas: Turismo (149 mph)

CJ's story also featured many new cars that later became fan favorites. Although San Andreas had vehicles ranging from highly modified lowriders to sports cars, the Turismo was the king of them all.

The Turismo is heavily based on the Legendary Ferrari F40. However, it also takes a few styling cues from the 1971 Dodge Daytona prototype. This car went on to feature in future titles like GTA 4, 5, and Chinatown Wars.

2) GTA 3: Infernus (149 mph)

As far as the franchise is concerned, the Infernus is one of the OG vehicles and easily the most common car across all GTA titles. The legendary car has made an appearance in many shapes and forms over the years.

The version from Claude's Liberty City ties in for the top spot on this list. This particular rendition of the racecar was heavily inspired by the Lamborghini Diablo, Ferrari F50, Vector M12, and the Jaguar XJ220.

1) GTA Vice City: Infernus (149 mph)

If Claude's story helped the Infernus make its debut, Tommy's tale made it famous. Thanks to Lance Vance, fans always visualize the Infernus in white. The Vice City antagonist immortalized the look and carried it well too.

Unlike the version from the previous game, this model resembles the Lamborghini Countach more than the Diablo and also misses out on the signature scissor doors. Although the car's engine was moved to the rear, upon taking damage, the front section starts emitting smoke.

Edited by Siddharth Satish